Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the cover fighters UFC 5's standard edition. Additionally, Israel Adesanya returns, gracing the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition. The news was revealed today via EA Sports X (Twitter) account. Additionally, the developers announced the full reveal of the game, coming this Thursday, September 7th. This means we might get a UFC 5 release date soon.

Fans predicted Alexander Volkanovski would be the game's cover athlete after the teaser trailer showed his tattoo on his right arm. Many speculated if this would be the first UFC game since UFC 3 to feature only one fighter on the cover.

Those theories were put to rest today, as Valentina Shevchenko joins him on the official cover for the game. The cover features both athletes in-game, as opposed to a picture of the real athlete. As of August 22nd this year, Shevchenko aka, The Bullet, ranks as the third best UFC women's fighter in pound-for-pound rankings. The former UFC Women's Flyweight Champion remains one of the best fighters with an astonishing 23-4 MMA record.

Lastly, Israel Adesanya, the cover athlete for UFC 4, returns as the cover fighter for UFC's Deluxe Edition. Like the standard edition, the cover features his in-game model, rather than the real fighter. With a record of 24 wins and only two losses, The Last Stylebender currently stands at #5 on the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

EA Sports also mentioned a full reveal coming for the game, which takes place this week.

UFC 5 Full Reveal Coming This Week – When & Where To Watch?

The Full UFC 5 Reveal takes place on Thursday, September 7th, at 11am EDT. The video premieres on the official EA Sports UFC YouTube Channel.

What To Expect

Based on the UFC 4 reveal, fans should expect to see some gameplay, maybe mixed in with some live action footage of our cover fighters. Perhaps we'll see new gameplay mechanics, expanded cross-play functionality, next-gen differences, and more.

The UFC 4 reveal trailer was roughly two minutes long, so don't expect a full breakdown on everything new. That being said, there should be enough to get fans excited for the next release. UFC 5's release date has not yet been confirmed. We might get that information this Thursday.

