UFC Austin continues on the prelims when it made history when back-to-back slam knockouts occured in the very first round

In a stunning display of power, UFC on ESPN 52 witnessed two slam knockouts in consecutive fights, marking the first time in UFC history that such an occurrence took place. Cody Brundage set the tone with a thunderous slam knockout of Zach Reese in round one, followed by Drakkar Klose's emphatic slam KO of Joe Solecki in the subsequent bout.

Brundage, unleashed a flurry of strikes on Reese after taking him down against the cage. Reese then transitioned to an armbar that Brundage defended well by lifting him high in the air and emphatically slamming him. With a thunderous slam, Reese crashed to the mat, rendered unconscious by the impact.

BACK TO BACK SLAM KNOCKOUTS VIA CODY BRUNDAGE #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/Qb8SlY9zcL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 2, 2023

In the previous fight, Klose showcased his explosive athleticism, dominating Solecki from the outset. Klose landed a barrage of leg kicks and punches, gradually wearing down Solecki's resistance. As the fight progressed, Solecki attempted a takedown but was reversed by Klose on the mat and transitioned into a dominant ground-and-pound position. With Solecki attempting an armbar, Klose hoisted him into the air and delivered a devastating slam, knocking Solecki out cold.

These two consecutive slam knockouts sent shockwaves through the UFC world, highlighting the raw power and unpredictability that makes the sport so captivating. Brundage and Klose, both emerging victorious amidst challenging circumstances, demonstrated the resilience and determination that define UFC athletes.

The occurrence of two slam knockouts in back-to-back fights serves as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of MMA, where new techniques and strategies are constantly emerging. As fighters continue to push the boundaries of human performance, fans can expect to witness even more spectacular and awe-inspiring moments in the UFC octagon.