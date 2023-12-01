UFC Austin continues with a fight between Rob Font and Deiveson Figueiredo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Font-Figueiredo prediction.

UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan continues on the main card with a fight in the bantamweight division between Rob Font and Deiveson Figueiredo. Font is coming off a short-notice loss against Cory Sandhagen losing three out of his last four meanwhile, Figueiredo the former flyweight champion is making his UFC bantamweight debut after losing his title to the former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Font-Figueiredo prediction and pick.

Rob Font (20-7) tried his luck when he got the call to step in to face Cory Sandhagen in a main event spot on short notice but ultimately was out-wrestled for 25 minutes en route to a unanimous decision loss. He will be looking to get back into the win column by welcoming former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the bantamweight when they go to battle this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) is making the jump to the bantamweight division due to the weight cut just to the flyweight division being too much for him. Now, Figueiredo feels like he can make a run in the bantamweight division as he will be not cutting a ton of weight keeping him healthier in the process. He will attempt to make a big splash in the bantamweight division when he takes on one of the top contenders in the division Rob Font this weekend at UFC Austin.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Austin Odds: Rob Font-Deiveson Figueiredo Odds

Rob Font: -138

Deiveson Figueiredo: +112

Over 2.5 rounds: -124

Under 2.5 rounds: -102

How to Watch Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why Rob Font Will Win

Rob Font is coming off a tough loss against Cory Sandhagen who had to resort to outgrappling him for 25 minutes to get the victory. He is now just 1-3 in his last four fights with all three losses coming against the elite of the elite in the bantamweight division. Font will be looking to get back on track when he welcomes former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the bantamweight division.

Font has been at the top of the bantamweight division for quite some time and he is going to let Figueiredo just come in and take what's worked hard for. Font will be the first fighter to have a legitimate size advantage against Figueiredo and that will pay massive dividends if he can defend the takedowns and just stay at range. Font does a great job using his jab to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes and then mix it up with great combinations. As long as Font can deal with the calf kicks of Figueiredo and defend the grappling he can get back into the win column this weekend.

Why Deiveson Figueiredo Will Win

Deiveson Figueiredo has had enough cutting to 125 pounds and now looks the healthiest he has ever been. Not drastically cutting weight could work wonders for the former flyweight champion. You could see it took a lot out of his performance towards the end of his title reign there and now there's a ton of intrigue as to how he will fare against far bigger opposition.

While Figueiredo will be going up in weight, he is not small for the bantamweight division. He packed on size for his bantamweight debut and will be looking to utilize that against one of the bigger bantamweights in the division Rob Font. He will need to do what he does best and that is blast calf kicks and get his grappling going. If he can impose his will against Font, he has the chance to be successful in his bantamweight debut.

Final Rob Font-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick

The UFC couldn't have booked a better bantamweight debut fight for Deiveson Figueiredo. This is going to show us a lot about how he will fare in this division by taking on a mainstay in the division Rob Font. It's just hard to imagine things going right for Figueiredo in this matchup while he possesses the grappling to get the fight he should have the advantage, Font's takedown defense is a lot better than it showed in his last fight against a very underrated wrestler in Cory Sandhagen.

Ultimately, Figueiredo will attempt to push the pace and press forward throwing a heavy dose of calf kicks, and then attempt to take the fight to the mat but it will be Font's jab that will be meeting Figueiredo as he comes forward and he utilizes his length and movement to stay on the outside outstriking Figueiredo for the majority of the fight to get the unanimous decision nod and back on track this weekend.

Final Rob Font-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick: Rob Font (-138), Over 2.5 Rounds (-124)