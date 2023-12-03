The preliminary card moved on in the light heavyweight division when Rodolfo Bellato went to war with Ihor Potieira to claim the TKO victory

The UFC on ESPN 52 event, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 18, 2023, was a night of thrilling fights and unexpected outcomes. Among the standout bouts was the featherweight clash between Rodolfo Bellato and Ihor Potieria, a contest showcasing the human spirit's resilience and determination.

The first round of the fight was a closely contested affair, with both fighters exchanging heavy blows. However, Bellato's striking accuracy began to shine through, and he landed a series of powerful punches that really hurt Potieria to win him the round handily.

In the second round, Bellato continued to press his advantage, relentlessly pursuing Potieira with a barrage of strikes. He seemed on the verge of securing a TKO victory, but Potieira refused to give up and dropped Bellato almost getting the finish. With remarkable resilience, Bellato weathered the storm and managed to turn the tides to take Potieria down. Once on the ground, Bellato's grappling expertise came into play, and he expertly transitioned into mount where he landed heavy strikes on top until the referee had to jump in and stop the fight at 4:17 of the second round.

Rodolfo Bellato gets the stoppage after a wild back-and-forth fight 🍿 #UFCAustin (via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/hNzlS0VrjX — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 2, 2023

Bellato's victory was a testament to his mental fortitude and his ability to adapt under pressure. He faced adversity head-on, refusing to succumb to defeat, and ultimately emerged victorious through his grappling prowess. UFC Austin delivered an exciting night of fights, with Rodolfo Bellato's comeback victory over Ihor Potieria serving as the crowning moment. Bellato's triumph showcased the power of resilience and the importance of never giving up, even in the face of daunting adversity. There's still a ton of great fights still to go on this stacked fight card, so don't miss out!