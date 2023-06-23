UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria keeps it moving on with the featured prelim in the welterweight division between Neil Magny and Phil Rowe. Magny is coming off a first-round submission loss in his time out meanwhile, Phil Rowe has won is coming off three-straight knockout wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Rowe prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (27-10) is coming into this fight in a bit of a slump as he is only 2-2 in his last four fights but his losses have come against two of the best welterweights in the division Gilbert Burns and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Even a slumping Neil Magny is one of the division's best welterweights and is out to prove that on Saturday when he takes on the surging Phil Rowe.

Phil Rowe (10-3) dropped his promotional debut against Gabe Green but has since rattled off three-straight knockout wins, most recently knocking out Niko Price. This will be his stiffest test to date in his MMA career when he takes on a mainstay in the welterweight division Neil Magny on Saturday at UFC Jacksonville.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Neil Magny-Phil Rowe Odds

Neil Magny -178

Phil Rowe: +144

Over 2.5 Rounds: -172

Under 2.5 Round: +134

How to Watch Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Neil Magny Will Win

Neil Magny is a seasoned veteran in the UFC with a record of 27-10. He has fought some of the best fighters in the welterweight division and has proven himself to be a tough opponent. Magny is known for his well-rounded skillset but he has a significant grappling advantage over Phil Rowe in this matchup.

Also, Magny is an exceptional striker with good movement to keep his opponents at bay much like he will need to do in this fight against Rowe. Rowe has shown to have some susceptible power in his hands recently so will Magny need to utilize his speed and movement to avoid those power shots and take this fight to the mat where he's got a big advantage.

Why Phil Rowe Will Win

Phil Rowe is a rising star in the UFC with a record of 10-3. He is known for his striking abilities and has won several fights by knockout. Rowe is a powerful striker and has a lot of knockout power in his hands. He is also a well-rounded fighter with good grappling skills and has won several fights by submission as well.

He is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and has competed in numerous jiu-jitsu competitions to sharpen his skillset. That would have to come in handy so that he can be dangerous off of his back as well as use his submissions to get back to his feet if and when Neil Magny takes him down.

Final Neil Magny-Phil Rowe Prediction & Pick

This going to be an exciting scrap between these two welterweight contenders. Rowe has been improving fight by fight but I believe this is just too big of a step up for him against Magny. Magny does a great job at being defensively sound on the feet and then mixing things up between his striking and grappling. As long as Magny can avoid getting caught on the feet or on the mat he should be able to overwhelm Rowe with his pace and pressure and get back into the win column.

Final Neil Magny-Phil Rowe Prediction & Pick: Neil Magny (-178)