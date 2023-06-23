We're back with another prediction and pick for the Prelims at UFC Jacksonville. This next fight features two young and hungry prospects clawing their way through the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Japanese sensation Tatsuro Taira will face off against Brazil's Kleydson Rodrigues. This fight is sure to be a barn-burner! Check out our UFC odds series for our Taira-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Tatsuro Taira is undefeated at 13-0 in his fighting career and has gone a perfect 3-0 inside of the UFC. At just 23 years old, Taira has shown an immense skill set and ability to finish fights quickly. While his debut fight was a unanimous decision victory, his last two bouts have finished by way of armbar. He'll look to take out another prospect and cement himself in the flyweight rankings. Taira stands 5'7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Kleydson Rodrigues is 8-2 in his fighting career and has gone 1-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. Losing his debut fight to CJ Vergara was a wake-up call for Rodrigues and he capitalized with his following fight by finishing Shannon Ross. Still a raw talent, Rodrigues will look to upset one of the more established newcomers in this division. He stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Tatsuro Taira-Kleydson Rodrigues Odds

Tatsuro Taira: -280

Kleydson Rodrigues: +220

Over (2.5) rounds: +116

Under (2.5) rounds: -148

How to Watch Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN APP, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tatsuro Taira Will Win

Tatsuro Taira is an extremely fun fighter to watch and will quickly draw worldwide attention if he continues to win fights the ways he's been winning. He has a wild style that consists of frantic combinations and aggressive blitzes. He rushes towards opponents and throws the kitchen sink at them immediately. He hits hard and uses a ton of leg kicks to keep opponents on their back heels. He's shown a serious propensity to get hit clean, however, so keeping his defense up will be a huge focus for Taira as he moves forward in this one.

Taira should have the advantage in all areas of this fight, as the betting lines suggest. He's spent more time in the UFC and has won his fights convincingly. At such a young age, Taira continues to be a sponge and gets better each time he steps out, a promising sign that we may see the best version of him yet on Saturday. To win this fight, Taira should continue with his aggressive style and look to get this fight to the ground. He's got seven wins by submission and will have the slicker BJJ against his Brazilian counterpart. Don't be surprised if Taira locks in a submission in the first two rounds.

Why Kleydson Rodrigues Will Win

Rodrigues comes in as a polished striker and will have his best chance to win this fight on the feet. For his size, he has tremendous power and does a great job of finding his target through distance. He'll be at a height/reach disadvantage against Taira, so Rodrigues will have to use his foot movement and control the dance inside the octagon. If he's able to stay out of Taira's kicking range, he should be able to dart in-and-out with his jabs and do damage early. Rodrigues should stay patient and wait for the perfect opportunity where Taira over-extends so he can land his counter shots.

To win this fight, Rodrigues will have to be perfect with his striking and display a much better defensive ground game than in his previous fights. He's had trouble defending the takedowns and seems uncomfortable when forced to his back. Against Taira, there's no question that Rodrigues will have to defend some grappling. He should look to get to his feet as quickly as possible and push Taira back to the center of the octagon. If he can stay patient and work his boxing combinations, he could have a chance to outlast as the underdog here.

Final Tatsuro Taira-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

Kleydson Rodrigues is slowly turning into a formidable prospect and will certainly pose some issues to the division in the near future. However, Tatsuro Taira is already in this position and looks to continue his undefeated streak inside the UFC. Taira is just the more developed fighter at this point and will have more ways to win this fight. If he's mindful with his defense and doesn't get rocked, he should be able to win this one cleanly. For the prediction, let's go with Taira to get the win. For value, take a look at his submission lines.

Final Tatsuro Taira-Kleydson Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Tatsuro Taira (-280); Win by Submission (+155)