We continue our coverage of UFC’s Fight Night from Las Vegas with a prediction and pick for this next Main Card bout in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Bobby “King” Green will be facing off against Jared “Flash” Gordon in an exciting fight you won’t want to miss! Check out our UFC odds series for our Green-Gordon prediction and pick.

Bobby Green has a professional record of 29-14-1 and has gone 10-9-1 since joining the UFC in 2013. This year will mark a decade with the promotion for Green as he continues his reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters to watch on all of the roster. He’s 2-3 in his last five fights coming into this one but dropped those to formidable opponents. He’ll try to get back on track against Gordon on Saturday night. Green stands 5’10” with a 71-inch reach.

Jared Gordon is 19-6 in his professional fighting career and has gone 7-5 with the UFC. Jared Gordon made it to the UFC through an improbable journey and is coming off the biggest fight of his career as he was featured on a main card in London against Paddy Pimblett. Gordon lost a split decision, but it was one of the bigger robberies we’ve seen as most people had Gordon winning on their scorecards. He’ll look to bounce back in another main card spot against a tough opponent. Gordon stands 5’9″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Bobby Green-Jared Gordon Odds

Bobby Green: -280

Jared Gordon: +220

Over (2.5) rounds: -280

Under (2.5) rounds: +210

How to Watch Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Bobby Green Will Win

Bobby Green has one of the most fan-friendly styles in all of MMA and has made it clear that, regardless of wins and losses, his main goal is to entertain fans with his performances. This translates to Green’s wild style as a relentless puncher who pours it on from all angles. Green is a very technical boxer and lands his punches with great accuracy. He puts a ton of volume on his opponents and pressures them by constantly walking forward. While he’s lost his last two fights, they were against top-level competition in Champion Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober. Green got caught slipping in his last fight so he should look to be more careful in this one.

Green has a great wrestling background and evidently odds makers are seeing the value with his ability to offensively grapple. Green should look to mix in takedowns and try to get on Gordon’s back. Gordon’s had trouble with skilled grapplers in the past, so Bobby Green should be smart and play into his advantages here. Another key for him will be to stay active, even if he’s having trouble finding the range at times. He’ll be the longer guy here so he should look to dictate the distance.

Why Jared Gordon Will Win

Jared Gordon fought what looked to be a perfect fight against Paddy Pimblett that saw him control the distance on the feet and stop any of Pimblett’s big actions. While he was seemingly robbed on the scorecards, Gordon should be proud of his performance nonetheless. He was able to establish his jab early and see a lot of success with his power-rights. Gordon also has a great chin and will be very hard for a precision-puncher like Bobby Green to take him out. If Gordon can cut Green off in his movement and catch him with counter shots, he could be able to find success on the feet.

Gordon is the moderate underdog here due to the mismatch on the feet and in the wrestling. However, he’s got the better chin and fights with a ton of heart, so look for him to be dangerous at all points of this fight. He should try to get Bobby Green backing up against the cage. If he can crowd Green and stop his movement with the jab, he could see some opportunities to open up for combinations. Gordon will need to be patient and solid in his fundamentals to win.

Final Bobby Green-Jared Gordon Prediction & Pick

Jared Gordon will be looking to make a definitive statement after getting robbed on the scorecards in his last fight. Bobby Green also has his back against the wall after a previous suspension. The skill advantage goes to Bobby Green and is reflected in the odds. For the prediction, let’s take Bobby Green to win this fight by being the better fighter wherever it takes place. Since his line is juiced, let’s take him to win by decision.

Final Bobby Green-Jared Gordon Prediction & Pick: Bobby Green by Decision (+100)