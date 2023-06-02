The UFC is back at The Apex after a week off and we're back giving you predictions and picks for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi. This next fight takes place in the stacked Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Brazil's Daniel Santos will take on Cali's-own Johnny Munoz. This should be an exciting display of grappling! Check out our UFC odds series for our Santos-Munoz prediction and pick.

Daniel Santos is 11-2 in his career and has gone 1-1 since joining the UFC last year. He lost his UFC debut against Julio Arce and couldn't adjust to the pace in the UFC. He bounced back with a TKO via knee in his last fight and will be confident heading into this matchup. These two were slated to fight on May 6, but Santos pulled out due to an injury. The hope is that he'll be healthy and ready to go. Santos stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Johnny Munoz is 12-2 in his career and has gone 2-2 inside the UFC. His last loss was a bad knockout against Tony Gravely in the first round where he got caught with an uppercut. Aside from that, Munoz finished a fight by submission and won his last fight via unanimous decision. He's shown he has the skills to control the fight in a number of ways as he tries to best his opponent Santos. Munoz stands 5'9″ with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Daniel Santos-Johnny Munoz Odds

Daniel Santos: -230

Johnny Munoz: +176

Over (2.5) rounds: +128

Under (2.5) rounds: -164

How to Watch Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Daniel Santos Will Win

Daniel Santos showed a great resiliency in bouncing back with his last fight after a loss during his debut. He was ultra-aggressive against his last opponent and changed his approach from his previous fight. Santos will rush his opponent and lead with a left hook. While throwing his tight hook, Santos watches for openings and explodes with flurries of combinations. While he puts the pressure on early, Santos can get cracked and almost got knocked out by a head kick in his last fight. He'll have to be much more sound defensively to get this win.

Santos has very good jiu-jitsu and he'll be confident in his skills on the ground, but he'll have to be careful as Munoz also has submission capabilities. Santos should have the striking advantage in this one, but he'll have to be patient in not rushing into anything. He was able to display a crazy chin in his last fight – we'll see if the war had any effect on him moving forward. If he's back to 100%, he should win this fight as the favorite.

Why Johnny Munoz Will Win

Johnny Munoz is a BJJ black belt and has seven of his twelve wins by submission. He's extremely dangerous when the fight hits the ground and can throw submissions up from very bad positions. If this fight hits the mat, Munoz could have an advantage with his long limbs and ability to escape from underneath his opponent. On the feet, Munoz is very patient and leads with his jab. His long reach could be an advantage in this fight as he'll throw a laser-right hand throughout his combinations.

Munoz will have to stay patient in the striking and look to catch Santos. Santos has been wobbled numerous times in the past, so Munoz should look to do the same and capitalize on a submission opportunity afterwards. If he can weather Santos' initial storm, he should be able to control this fight on the feet. A measured approach with sound defense should be a perfect combination to beat his wild opponent.

Final Daniel Santos-Johnny Munoz Prediction & Pick

While Daniel Santos may be the more powerful puncher in this one, he's shown some serious holes in his defense and got caught a number of times in his last fight. While he has a great chin, it's never smart to take that much damage early in your career. Johnny Munoz has a real chance to win this fight if he leads with the same game plan as his last outing. On the ground, Munoz is the quicker submission artist and should have an advantage. Let's go with Munoz fot the prediction as we ride the underdog in this fight.

Final Daniel Santos-Johnny Munoz Prediction & Pick: Johnny Munoz (+176)