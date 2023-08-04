It's finally time for the UFC Nashville Main Event prediction and pick as we'll see two ranked Bantamweights square off in a last-minute bout at Catchweight (140 lbs). No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen will take on No. 7 ranked Rob Font, who steps in on short notice to replace Umar Nurmagomedov. Don't miss a second of this electric headliner! Check out our UFC odds series for our Sandhagen-Font prediction and pick.

Cory Sandhagen (16-4) has gone 9-3 since joining the UFC in 2018. Following close losses to TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan, Sandhagen took a step back and refined his fighting mindset even further. After beating Song Yadong and Chito Vera rather dominantly, it's clear Sandhagen is entering the next level of his fight game. He faces Rob Font after Umar Nurmagomedov pulled out of this spot. Sandhagen stands 5'11” with a 70.5-inch reach.

Rob Font (20-6) has a UFC record of 10-5 since 2014. After four straight wins, Font dropped two fights to Jose Aldo and Chito Vera in particularly bad losses. Many were writing him off in his last fight against Adrian Yanez, but Font proved that his boxing is still top-flight as he knocked out Yanez with a hook in the first round. He steps into this fight on about three weeks notice with a chance to crack the top five. Font stands 5'8″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Cory Sandhagen-Rob Font Odds

Cory Sandhagen: -370

Rob Font: +265

Over (4.5) rounds: -108

Under (4.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Cory Sandhagen Will Win

Cory Sandhagen is a rare fighter in the sense that it's never easy to gauge where his ceiling is. Just when you think Sandhagen hits his prime, he unveils a new wrinkle to his game and looks better than he did the time before. His fight against Chito Vera is the best example as Sandhagen put together a five-round masterclass and looked to be in his best form. He was ready to fight Nurmagomedov, but will have to alter his game plan and be ready to stand and strike with Rob Font.

To win this fight as the heavy favorite, Sandhagen will once again have to get creative with his strikes and find his flow state. When Sandhagen is flowing with his strikes and moving around the octagon, he's a very tough puzzle to solve and will methodically wear on opponents with each passing round. He's grown accustomed to these five-round environments and he'll be looking to test Font's will by the fourth and fifth rounds. Look for Sandhagen to turn in another complete performance as he looks for a finish this time around.

Why Rob Font Will Win

Rob Font took a lot of people by surprise in his last win with the way he out-boxed and figured out a dangerous Adrian Yanez. Not many were giving him a chance against the younger prospect given the way he's lost his previous two fights. Nevertheless, Font's skills haven't taken a step back and he still presents a clear danger to Sandhagen given his knockout boxing. Font is a savage for taking a fight like this on short notice and it shows his confidence against anyone on the roster.

To win this fight, Font will have to be perfect in setting up his strikes and slowly making his way into the pocket. He had an easier time exchanging against another pocket-fighter like Adrian Yanez. Front may have some trouble finding the range against a fighter in constant motion like Sandhagen. Look for Font to use his jab in gauging the distance and firing his right hand behind it. If he can cut Sandhegan's movement off at the perfect time, he should be able to get this win.

Final Cory Sandhagen-Rob Font Prediction & Pick

Rob Font looked great his last time out and luckily didn't take any serious damage following his previous knockout losses. He poised to put up another solid performance and he should be ready to go despite this being a short notice bout. While this isn't a fade of Rob Font, we're going to have to back Cory Sandhagen to get the win in this one. He looked his best ever against Chito Vera and he'll be motivated to put an exclamation point on this fight. Expect Sandhagen to look for the finish and try to cap UFC Nashville with a Performance Bonus.

Final Cory Sandhagen-Rob Font Prediction & Pick: Cory Sandhagen (-370); Wins by KO/TKO (+175)