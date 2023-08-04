We're back with our weekly fight picks as the UFC heads to Nashville this week for a sneaky-good fight card. This next Prelim takes place in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division and could easily be featured on the Main Card. Philly's own Jeremiah Wells will take on Guyana's Carlston Harris in a very competitive fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Wells-Harris prediction and pick.

Jeremiah Wells (12-2-1) has gone a perfect 4-0 inside the UFC since 2021. He won his first three fights by consecutive knockouts over Warlley Alves, Blood Diamond, and Court McGee. His last fight was a closer affair as he took home the split decision win over Matthew Semelsberger. Wells is a sound prospect and could see a ranking if he remains undefeated. Wells stands 5'9″ with a 74-inch reach.

Carlston Harris (18-5) has gone 3-1 in the UFC since winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. He was able to win his first two fights and finish Impa Kasanganay, but was stopped by top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in his only loss. Last fight, he bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gooden. Harris stands 6'0″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Jeremiah Wells-Carlston Harris Odds

Jeremiah Wells: -142

Carlston Harris: +112

Over (2.5) rounds: +140

Under (2.5) rounds: -180

How to Watch Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jeremiah Wells Will Win

Jeremiah Wells has seen his game plan work each time out in the UFC thus far. He's very strong for the weight class and shows it in his wrestling and power behind his punches. He's notched two clean finishes by knockout and is most dangerous when he's fresh in the first round. Wells will use his aggressive striking to set up his wrestling where he feels most comfortable. On the ground, Wells does a great job with his transitions and can control opponents from the top.

To win this fight, Wells will have to overcome a sizable length disadvantage. Harris is a taller guy with a rangy striking game, so Wells may have to take his time in trying to gauge the distance. He'll also have to be careful in over-extending himself, but he should be able to meet Harris' chin eventually. If things get hairy, Wells will have his wrestling to fall back on knowing Harris has had trouble getting up from the ground before. If he can conserve his gas tank, he should be able to win this fight.

Why Carlston Harris Will Win

Carlston Harris has been fighting UFC-level competition since he hit the regional scene. He's done well up to this point and only fell to a rising star in Shavkat Rakhmonov. Otherwise, he's been able to get it done with his striking and defensive grappling skills. Harris is very patient with his strikes and only throws if he sees an opening. He's typically on-point and hits his targets well. He'll mix in his kicks to all three levels and isn't scared to box in the clinch. While he's been taken down in the past, Harris typically does a very good job defending takedowns at a 75% clip.

Harris has five wins by submission and will be a constant threat throughout this fight. While he's not likely to go for a takedown of his own, Harris has a plethora of submission attacks he can use off of his back. If Wells gets too aggressive in searching for a takedown, don't be surprised if Harris is able to jump on the neck or tie up an arm in the process. Otherwise, he'll want to keep this fight standing and dictate his success from range.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Carlston Harris Prediction & Pick

Jeremiah Wells is perfect in the UFC and he's never been taken down, giving him a strong advantage in the grappling department. Harris can defend takedowns well and will be the much taller man, which may make it difficult for Wells to find a clean takedown shot on him. Wells is slightly more skilled, but we're going to side with Carlton Harris ever so slightly for this matchup. Wells has had issues with his gas tank in the past, so expect this to be a matter of which guy wants it more by the third round. The submission threat with the long arms of Carlston Harris is a serious factor, so let's take a chance on him as the underdog.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Carlston Harris Prediction & Pick: Carlston Harris (+112)