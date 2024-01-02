UFC fans are buzzing with excitement as Conor McGregor gears up for his much-anticipated return vs Michael Chandler

UFC fans are buzzing with excitement as Conor McGregor gears up for his much-anticipated return to the Octagon in June 2024, reported by Essentially Sports. The Irish sensation dropped the bombshell that he will be making his comeback at the International Fight Week, facing none other than Michael Chandler at 185 pounds. This surprising move raised eyebrows since McGregor has never competed in this weight class before. However, former double champion Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the bout, offering insights into McGregor's best chance against Chandler.

According to ‘Triple C,' the key for McGregor lies in the first two minutes of the fight. Cejudo believes that McGregor needs to capitalize on his striking prowess and aim to swiftly dispatch Michael Chandler in the early stages of the bout. Cejudo emphasized, “I think that one round… Conor McGregor, those are his best chances, within those two minutes [to finish Chandler].”

Despite acknowledging McGregor's potential, Cejudo didn't underestimate Michael Chandler. The former double champion is unsure whether ‘Iron' Chandler will rely more on his grappling skills or opt for a striking exchange with McGregor. Chandler's penchant for pleasing the crowd adds an element of unpredictability to the matchup.

As fight enthusiasts eagerly await Conor McGregor's return, the outcome remains uncertain. Will McGregor seize the early moments, as suggested by Cejudo, or will Chandler unveil a surprise strategy? The clash between McGregor and Chandler promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the potential for fireworks in the opening minutes determining the fate of the bout. UFC fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats as ‘The Notorious' steps back into the Octagon for what could be a career-defining matchup.