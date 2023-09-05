Conor McGregor has always been known for his striking skill far more than his wrestling and grappling skill. On Monday, September 4, the man known as ‘Notorious' sent a message to the MMA world with an announcement that has caught millions of people off-guard.

A rumor surfaced last week that McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 296. McGregor provided an update on his pending return with his usual enthusiasm recently as well.

Now, Conor McGregor has broken the news that his grappling has gotten an official “level up” after a promotion that few in the UFC and MMA worlds saw coming.

Conor McGregor received his Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt today 👀🥋 (via @TheNotoriousMMA/ IG) pic.twitter.com/BwToX9vEUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McGregor, now 35 years old, is the world-famous former “double champ” whose biggest victory came against Jose Aldo in 2015. The Irish superstar has been a magnet, and at times a proponent for controversy over the course of his long and distinguished MMA and UFC career.

Conor McGregor was infamously submitted by former lightweight champion and Russian sensation Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018 via neck crank. Nurmagodmedov had little-to-no respect for McGregor's jiu jitsu and grappling skills.

As McGregor prepares for his return, the hope is that his newly-minted jiu jitsu skills will dissuade Chandler at least somewhat from utilizing his plus-wrestling skills against him. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, and was also submitted by Nate Diaz in their first of two matches inside the UFC Octagon via rear-naked choke.

Conor McGregor has a submission victory to his credit over Dave Hill back in 2012. Now the question is whether he will be able to utilize his newly-polished skills in such a way ever again, as he continues his quest for more victories inside the Octagon.