We may have just gotten our biggest hint yet that Conor McGregor will be fighting in December.

According to a screenshot from the UFC's official streaming service Fight Pass, McGregor will be headlining the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view event Dec. 16 in Las Vegas along with Michael Chandler.

You can view it below:

Of course, this doesn't mean the fight is official. It's not clear who the original source for the screenshot was and whether it was a legitimate screenshot or a fake one. However, if it's legitimate, it's certainly a positive sign which could mean we're due for an announcement in the coming weeks or even days.

With all the uncertainty regarding McGregor's return and whether it would be in 2023, let alone against Chandler, the Irishman revealed earlier this month that his plan was to still fight the former Bellator champion in December.

Given that he is still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool — which requires him to submit at least two negative samples over a period of six months before he can compete again — the general belief seems to be that McGregor will receive a special exemption from the drug-testing agency.

While that won't go down well for most fighters in the UFC, it's certainly great news for McGregor fans and Chandler in particular who has been waiting for the fight to become official for some time now.

It also means we're set for a big end to the year and UFC 296 could be even bigger considering newly-crowned bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley called for his first title defense to be against Marlon Vera in December.

Could we get McGregor vs. Chandler as the headliner with O'Malley vs. Vera as the co-main event? It certainly seems possible, especially with “Sugar” revealing he brought up the idea to Conor McGregor on social media.

“Conor [McGregor] messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday,” O’Malley said on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week (via DAZN). “He said, ‘Baby we did it,' and I said, ‘We sure f—ing did!'

“I said, ‘You main eventing in December, I'm co-main eventing?' All he replied was, ‘Shot caller.' I don't know what that means, but I feel like I kinda do so I'm hoping that's a yes in f—ing Irish.”