Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had quite the take on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall recently returned to action with an emphatic first-round TKO win over Marcin Tybura at UFC London this past weekend.

Following the win, the Briton set his sights on facing and beating Jones down the line and as far as Bisping is concerned, he can see his compatriot becoming UFC heavyweight champion.

“Tom Aspinall was utterly fantastic,” Bisping told Sky Sports (via MMA Junkie). “That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a heavyweight.

“Marcin Tybura, the guy that he beat, is no walk in the park. He’s won seven of his last eight against world class opposition, and Tom just blew threw him like he was nothing.”

But Bisping didn't just stop there.

While Aspinall — who other than an injury suffered against Curtis Blaydes, has won all of his other six UFC fights with five in the first round — will have to do something no other fighter has done and that's defeat Jones inside the Octagon, Bisping has full confidence that he'll do just that.

In fact, he even went as far as saying Jones couldn't hold a candle to Aspinall.

“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion,” Bisping continued. “He’s an incredible fighter. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time.

“I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good.”

Of course, there is plenty of British bias here, but it's still a crazy thing to say from Bisping. It wouldn't be surprising if we hear a response from Jones anytime soon.