Former UFC champion Jorge Masvidal made all sorts of headlines again on Thursday. This time around, reports confirmed that Miami-Dade Police swarmed his home to respond to a shooting incident that involved Masvidal’s own father, Jorge Sr.

Detective Chris Thomas provided a statement on the incident that has now led to the arrest of Masvidal’s father. Jorge Sr. reportedly remains in custody after shooting a man inside his son’s own home:

“According to the victim, he was involved in an argument that escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot him,” Thomas said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “The adult male victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“All occupants of the residence exited the home where units took the subject into custody without incident. The relationship between all parties on scene has not been confirmed, however, all parties know each other. The listed owner of the residence is Jorge Masvidal Jr.. He was not present during the incident and did not have any involvement.”

The good news here is that there were no casualties in the incident. This means that Jorge Sr. won’t be facing murder or homicide charges. Nevertheless, given the nature of the crime, it seems likely that Masvidal’s father is going to spend some time behind bars.

For his part, Jorge Masvidal Jr. hung up his gloves last month following a defeat against Gilbert Burns in UFC 287. The controversial MMA fighter is now reportedly keeping himself busy with an upcoming event for his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion.