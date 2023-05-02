Mike Perry wants a piece of Conor McGregor next.

Perry defeated Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO in the Bare Knuckle FC 41 headliner this past weekend. McGregor was notably in attendance and even entered the ring once Perry called him out for a face off.

For the most part, it was a largely respectful face off as both Perry and McGregor — holding a BKFC belt — shared words and praised each other in a moment that went viral on social media.

But having been up close and personal with the Irishman as well as seeing the overall reaction, Perry believes him and McGregor fighting in the a bare knuckle ring is the only move to make next.

“Conor, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is the only fight to make,” Perry said when asked in a TMZ interview if he had a message for McGregor. “It is the No. 1 fight in the world. All the fans want it, we’ll throw hands, southpaw vs. orthodox, big power punchers. I’m the better boxer. And that’s no disrespect on you, mate. You’ve had an amazing career. You said you’re never retiring. I’m getting a little older myself. I think we’ve come a long way.

“I’ve definitely come a long way. You’ve been at the top. It’s my turn to take over. So you could just hand me the keys, or you could let me fight you for them.”

After the face off, McGregor raved about BKFC and also proceeded to hint at competing in bare knuckle boxing at some point in the future on social media.

Although highly unlikely, how would Perry rate his chances against the former two-weight UFC champion in a bare knuckle format?

“I think I looked a little bit bigger, a little bit tougher,” Perry added. “I had a pump going on from the fight I just had. He had his suit on. It was covering up some of his muscles, but we looked very similar in size. I know he’s long and rangy. He’s my height-ish, so he’s going to be faster and sharper than Luke was.

“Can he hit as hard? Can my platinum jaw line take that left hand? I believe it can. It’s the same thing that happened to Luke, man. It’s just a matter of time when I close that range on you, and I land those devastating shots.”

Perry — a former UFC welterweight — is 3-0 since joining BKFC.