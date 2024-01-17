In the lead-up to UFC 297's main event in Toronto, tensions between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis ignites

In the lead-up to UFC 297's main event in Toronto, tensions between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus Du Plessis have escalated, taking an unsettling turn, reported by ESPN. Strickland issued a stern warning, threatening physical harm if Du Plessis revisits a sensitive topic from Strickland's past.

The feud ignited when Du Plessis made a reference to Strickland's traumatic childhood, specifically involving physical abuse by his father. Strickland, addressing the matter on his podcast “The Man Dance,” conveyed his unwavering stance against such provocations.

“I actually sent him a message and I was like, ‘Listen, Dricus. We're going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that s— up again, I will f—ing stab you,” Strickland asserted.

Strickland said. “Press conference, weigh-in. He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I'm not telling you I don't want to fight you, Dricus. I'm not saying you're not a good fighter. I'm just saying that that's a line that, when crossed, transcends fighting.

“If I go to Canada and you bring that up, well, guess what? I'm going to jail, they're going to deport me and we spend eight weeks of training for no f—ing reason.”

The tension spilled over in a public scuffle at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, where Strickland attacked Du Plessis near the Octagon. This incident occurred in the same timeframe as Du Plessis' contentious comments, yet no criminal charges ensued.

Du Plessis, unapologetic about his remarks, cited Strickland's history of making provocative statements to opponents and other UFC fighters. The South African fighter remains steadfast despite the escalating situation.

With a news conference scheduled for Thursday and both fighters set to attend, the UFC is bracing for a potentially explosive face-off. Strickland, aiming for his first title defense, previously secured the middleweight championship by upsetting Israel Adesanya in September. As fight week unfolds, the UFC's security team and local authorities will be on high alert amid the intensifying rivalry between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.