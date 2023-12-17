Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis couldn't wait for UFC 297...

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis won't meet in the Octagon until January 2024, though by the looks of it, both fighters couldn't wait until that scheduled showdown. That much is clear after the two fighters figured in a wild brawl in the stands during UFC 296.

Both fighters were seated near each other at T-Mobile Arena for the UFC 296, and following their heated war of words during their press conference last Thursday, it seems like they could no longer hold back their anger and emotions. According to UFC lightweight fighter Jared Gordon, Strickland initiated the attack when he “jumped over the seats” to attack Du Plessis.

There are several videos of the incident that are currently going viral, with one showcasing how Strickland kept pummeling Du Plessis.

The best angle of DDP vs Strickland just dropped #UFC296 @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/2vL9EieMA7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 17, 2023

Better angle of Strickland and DDP brawling at #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/vxdJfHH02p — OOC MMA (@oocmma) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland just beat the sh3t out of Dricus Du Plesis 😭😭😭#UFC296pic.twitter.com/M5CBxernEO — Jam (@Iswhatis1) December 17, 2023

Arena security and UFC president Dana White quickly ran to break up the pair and stop the fight, with more videos circulating online showing the two fighters being separated.

🚨 | Here's a closeup of Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland being separated after brawling in the crowd #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/Oy7oQOkhdn — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland was reportedly removed from the venue following the brawl, while there's no update on Dricus Du Plessis after taking plenty of hits based on the videos online. More details about the incident have yet to be revealed as well, including what started it.

Dana White, for his part, will certainly need to address the issue and make some decisions about the upcoming fight of the two. While it's unknown if anyone took damage because of the fight, it's definitely not a good look for the promotion. After all, they could have settled the issue between them in the Octagon rather than the stands.