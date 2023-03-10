The UFC Fight Night Prelims continue with a close matchup between long-time fighters in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Victor “La Mangosa” Henry will take on American Top Team’s Tony Gravely. Don’t miss the action as this fight is sure to be fireworks! Check out our UFC odds series for our Henry-Gravely prediction and pick.

Victor Henry is 22-6 in his MMA career, 1-1 in the UFC, and is the No. 22 ranked Bantamweight worldwide. At almost 36 years old, Henry has fought a number of skilled fighters throughout different promotions and is now looking to make a name in the UFC. He lost his last fight to Rafael Assuncao by unanimous decision and will be looking to bounce back against another accomplished fighter in Gravely. Victor Henry stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Tony Gravely is 23-8 as a fight and has gone 4-3 in the UFC. He recently scored wins over Saimon Oliveira and Johnny Munoz Jr., but lost his last fight to a very tough opponent in Javid Basharat. His recent opponents have been young, up-and-coming fighters so he’ll have a different test in an experienced veteran. Gravely stands 5’5″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Victor Henry-Tony Gravely Odds

Victor Henry: -152

Tony Gravely: +124

Over (2.5) rounds: -192

Under (2.5) rounds: +150

How to Watch Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Victor Henry Will Win

Victor Henry looked like his best version ever in his UFC debut against Raoni Barcelos. Henry beat the 16-2 Barcelos by unanimous decision and looked like a huge threat to the rest of the bantamweight division. He has a unique striking style that lands with accuracy and he’s extremely flexible on the ground, making him very dangerous with his jiu-jitsu. Henry has a Tae Kwon Do background, so he’s constantly snapping legs kicks up high and down low. He lands at a high rate of 7.9 strikes per minute, but also absorbs 6.5 per minute. He’ll have to keep his hands up and avoid any exchanges while pressed against the cage.

Victor Henry will have a slight edge with his jiu-jitsu, but he’ll want to avoid clinching up with the stronger Gravely. Henry will be at his most dangerous when chasing guillotines or submissions from his opponent’s back. His rhythm should be able to throw off the steady movement of Gravely, so look for Henry to cut the angles and land with leg kicks.

Why Tony Gravely Will Win

Tony Gravely lost his last time out, but he was able to survive against an undefeated fighter in Basharat and have a few positive moments of his own throughout the fight. He’ll actually be the younger fighter in this matchup at 31 years old and fights with a lot of youth in his game. Gravely is at his most dangerous when he’s leading with the jab and walking opponents down. He does a very good job at moving his head on entries and is very strong in the clinch. He’s very sound in his striking technique and will mix up his shots, but has left his chin up in the past.

Tony Gravely is a former Div. 1 Wrestler at Appalachian State and will have the big advantage in the wrestling here. It’s worth noting that five of Gravely’s eight losses have come by way of submission, so he’ll have to be vigilant on the ground against the slick BJJ of Henry. Look for Gravely to keep this one standing as he feels he has an advantage on the feet. If things get sour, he’s got the tools to take Henry down and wear on him for three rounds.

Final Victor Henry-Tony Gravely Prediction & Pick

Both men were dealt tough hands in their last fight, and will be in a good position to get back on track against worthy opposition. Victor Henry’s best chance to win this fight is by catching Gravely in a quick submission. Otherwise, Gravely has an edge in the striking and is a lifelong wrestler. He won’t be easy to take down, so the ground games of both fighters may cancel-out. Let’s take Gravely with the prediction as his output and consistency will be the difference here.

Final Victor Henry-Tony Gravely Prediction & Pick: Tony Gravely (+124)