The first fight of the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac main card is a bout between two hungry prospects in the welterweight division. Japan’s Yusaku Kinoshita will face off against Adam Fugitt. Don’t miss the action as this main card gets underway! Check out our UFC odds series for our Kinoshita-Fugitt prediction and pick.

Yusaku Kinoshita comes into this fight with a 6-1 MMA record. He’s won his last two fights and earned a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series with a last-minute KO in his bout. With his debut coming against another new prospect in Fugitt, Kinoshita will hope that he can propel himself forward into the organization. At just 22 years old, Kinoshita stands 6’0″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Adam Fugitt is 8-3 overall in his professional career and is coming in to this fight after having suffered a loss at the hands of Michael Morales. He won his four fights leading up to that loss and was able to find victories with his submission game. Having the advantage on the ground in this one, Fugitt will look to get his first win in the UFC. He stands 6’1″ and has a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Yusaku Kinoshita-Adam Fugitt Odds

Yusaku Kinoshita: -340

Adam Fugitt: +250

Over (1.5) rounds: -192

Under (1.5) rounds: +150

How to Watch Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN +

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET/ 10:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Yusaku Kinoshita Will Win

Yusaku Kinoshita seems to look like a prospect the UFC is grooming to go on a run. He has a ton of talent when it comes to his stand up game and is willing to be the aggressor wherever the fight goes. His only loss came by way of Disqualification when he grabbed the fence in a pivotal moment. Mistakes like this will happen in a young fighter’s career, but Kinoshita will look to iron those wrinkles out in his debut.

He’ll be giving up a large discrepancy in reach to his opponent Fugitt. They are both fairly inexperienced mixed martial artists and have yet to face a huge step up in competition. Yusaku Kinoshita will want to overwhelm Fugitt with his striking, if that’s even possible. Fugitt is capable of eating multiple shots, so it’ll take an onslaught of Kinshita’s striking to get him out of there. Look for Kinoshita to fight smart in this one.

Why Adam Fugitt Will Win

Adam Fugitt is know to be a wild man in the octagon. He has great wrestling and uses his long arms to wrap opponents in submissions. He prefers to wrestle offensively, but can work off of his back when needed. Fugitt also has great transitions in his wrestling and is a tough fighter to keep grounded. With an advantage in this department, he’ll look to get Kinoshita to the ground early.

In his last fight, Adam Fugitt showed that he’s a tough fighter to put away. He was completely outmatched on the feet, but managed to eat the shots and give himself a chance. He’ll be in a similar position against a crisp striker in Kinoshita. Fugitt will have to make sure he covers up against shots and locks Kinoshita in the clinch when given the chance. For Adam Fugitt to win, he’ll have to make this fight as messy as possible.

Final Yusaku Kinoshita-Adam Fugitt Prediction & Pick

I think the UFC is on a clear path to building up Yusaku Kinoshita as a budding star. Fugitt is a tough customer to say the least, but I think Kinoshita will display why he belongs in the UFC.

Final Yusaku Kinoshita-Adam Fugitt Prediction & Pick: Yusaku Kinoshita -340