The action is rolling on during the UFC Vegas 75 Main Card and the finishes have been piling up. The Prelims have been wildly exciting and we've seen some interesting moments. The star, however, could have been South Korea's Kyung Ho Kang with his wild comeback win over Cristian Quinonez. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Cristian Quinonez and Kyung Ho Kang met in the center of the octagon for a barn-burner of a fight. Quinonez was the one pushing the action from the start and rocked Kang numerous times during the first round. It looked like he had him finished for a second, but a late flurry from Kang earned him a stunning win.

As Quinonez closed the distance and tried to land the knockout blows, he was met by a monster 1-2 combination from Kang that sat him down. Kang controlled Quinonez into ground-and-pound from there and took his back. It was only a matter of time before he could sink in the rear naked choke and get the submission win. It was arguably the most exciting finish of the Prelims and set the tone for the rest of the Main Card.

We should expect to see Kyung Ho Kang earn a performance bonus for his sensational comeback knockout. After the fight, he was asked about his recent inactivity and whether he would be eager to get back into the octagon soon. He noted that he's comfortable in his weight class and will be eager to return after his win. Who do you think the UFC should match Kang up with next?