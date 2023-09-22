We're back again with another prediction and pick for UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot as we head over to the Welterweight (170 lb) Division for this next Main Card bout. Bryan Battle will face off against AJ Fletcher with both fighters coming in off a win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Battle-Fletcher prediction and pick.

Bryan Battle (9-2) comes into this fight with a 4-1 record in the UFC. He won his season of The Ultimate Fighter and he's been able to translate the success well into the big show. His last fight was a massive success as he won with a knockout his first time fighting in his hometown of Charlotte. He comes in with a ton of momentum ahead of this fight. Battle stands 6'1″ with a 77-inch reach.

AJ Fletcher (10-2) comes into this fight at 1-2 after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.He had tough back-to-back losses against Matthew Semelsberger and Ange Loosa in his opening fights, but bounced back nicely with a submission win over Themba Gorimbo in his last bout. He's hoping that his move to factoryX in Denver will pay off with a win here. Fletcher stands 5'10” with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 79 Odds: Bryan Battle-AJ Fletcher Odds

Bryan Battle: -192

AJ Fletcher: +148

Over 2.5 rounds: -102

Under 2.5 rounds: -124

How to Watch Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Bryan Battle Will Win

Bryan Battle rode a great streak entering the UFC and looked every bit of a dangerous prospect. After finishing Takashi Sato quickly, he dropped a tough fight to a much more experienced Rinat Fakhretdinov. During his last fight in Charlotte, Battle was able to use the crowd energy and finish the fight in the first 15 seconds after Gabe Green ran in on him. While the sample size isn't massive, Battle has shown a ton of resilience and ability to capitalize on the moment. He'll be the much rangier striker in the fight and will have an advantage with his reach. He's also a very good wrestler and could look to welcome grappling with Fletcher.

If Bryan Battle starts this fight fast, he'll have a chance to stun Fletcher as he typically starts slow. Battle will also have to be aware of the leg kicks coming back at him from Fletcher, but closing the distance and initiating the clinch could be a good remedy. Battle's long limbs allow him to find sneaky submissions from the bottom, so expect him to feel comfortable with Fletcher in his closed guard. Ultimately, Battle should look to keep this fight on the feet and starch Fletcher with his reach through the jab.

Why AJ Fletcher Will Win

AJ Fletcher will certainly be looking to match Battle's energy coming into this fight. He's won six of his fights in the first round and has five wins by submission. While Fletcher is able to put opponents away quickly, he doesn't typically get finished early and has shown to have a great chin. He'll be working with a minor disadvantage in size, but he's shown in the past that he can overcome such with his forward movement. Fletcher should look to gain his way inside and work Battle to the body. We've seen him struggle defending takedowns in the past, so Fletcher could benefit from putting his chain wrestling to good use.

AJ Fletcher will have to decide early whether he wants to stands and trade with Bryan Battle or execute a more methodical game plan. If he chooses the former, he stands a puncher's chance with his powerful strikes and tested chin. Battle is known to cut a decent amount of weight, so Fletcher could look to pour it on his opponent early. However, he could also opt for a wrestling approach and try to wear on Battle's gas tank for three rounds.

Final Bryan Battle-AJ Fletcher Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are confident heading into this fight off of a win and they'll be eager to capitalize on a Main Card spot. If these two decide to come out swinging, we could be in for a short fight as they're both capable of shutting the lights off. However, with the total set where it's at, I expect this fight to start slow as both fighters feel each other out. Neither guy wants to lose on a wild punch, so expect there to be a lot of wrestling on display as they fight for top position. For the prediction, let's go with AJ Fletcher to get the upset over Battle. He's never been submitted and he's likely to try taking this fight to the ground. Expect his training at factoryX Muay Thai to pay off as he looks to gas Battle early on in this one.

Final Bryan Battle-AJ Fletcher Prediction & Pick: AJ Fletcher (+148)