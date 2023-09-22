We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Saturday's UFC Fight Night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. With the Prelims concluding, the Main Card will kick off with this awesome fight in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. Brazil's Ricardo Ramos will square off against Canada's Charles Jourdain with both fighters on the cusp of the rankings. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ramos-Jourdain prediction and pick.

Ricardo Ramos (16-4) has an impressive 7-3 record since joining the UFC. He made it look easy with his exciting striking when he first made it onto the scene, but he's recently run into some issues with fights and missing weight badly ahead of his last fight. Still, Ramos is 4-2 in his last six fights and would make a huge upward leap with a win over a surging Charles Jourdain. Ramos stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Charles Jourdain (14-6-1) has gone 5-5-1 since joining the UFC roster. He's one of those fighters that's always ready to fight whenever, wherever, and his sole focus is putting on a show for the fans. He's 3-2 in his last five fights and he's coming in off a win over Kron Gracie just a few months ago. He'll look to dance with another skilled striker in Ramos. Jourdain stands 5'9″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 79 Odds: Ricardo Ramos-Charles Jourdain Odds

Ricardo Ramos: +116

Charles Jourdain: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -124

Under 2.5 rounds: -102

How to Watch Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ricardo Ramos Will Win

Ricardo Ramos comes into this fight in his athletic prime as a fighter and we've seen glimpses of greatness out of his striking at times. However, his last fight was cancelled due to a bad weight cut on his part and it'll be a sole focus heading into this matchup. Ramos looks very big for the division and he crowds opponents with his physical presence. He's is lightning-fast with his punches and kicks alike and will throw both in tandem during his combinations. He's also very aggressive with his wrestling and will attempt at least three takedowns in a fight while defending at a 72% clip.

Ricardo Ramos should look to keep this fight at striking range and stay active with his movement around the cage. The closer these two get in the pocket, the more it will favor Jourdain, so Ramos should look to stay on his bike and circle his opponent. He's very effective in the clinch and will feel confident in his grappling abilities, so Ramos should focus on controlling the distance and pace of this fight. His defense will be crucial early-on as Jourdain thrives from high-output fighting. Ramos should be looking to counter hard at all times.

Why Charles Jourdain Will Win

Charles Jourdain fought an extremely patient and smart fight against Kron Gracie by not playing into his jiu-jitsu tactics. Of course, Jourdain was the much more skilled fighter on the feet and was able to stand the fight up. Against Ramos, he'll have an equally dangerous striker standing across from him. To get this win, Charles Jourdain will have to be the more creative fighter around the technical striking of Ramos. Ramos will go out with a specific plan, to which Jourdain should try to throw as many different looks his way as possible. If Ramos is constantly guessing with his defense, it could open up the opportunity Jourdain needs to land a big strike.

To win this fight, Jourdain should look to crowd Ramos and overwhelm him with activity. Jourdain holds one of the biggest striking differentials of all time through one round, so he's full capable of unloading and suffocating his opponent with strikes. If he can stay patient and not allow Ramos to throw kicks at range, he could find success backing Ramos into the cage. Look for Jourdain to once again come out with a refined game plan from his team and coaches.

Final Ricardo Ramos-Charles Jourdain Prediction & Pick

With the striking abilities of both of these fighters, this bout has “Fight of the Night” written all over it. Both men are extremely technical and can throw a wide range of strikes. Charles Jourdain will be the more polished boxer, while Ricardo Ramos will throw more kicks and spinning attacks. On the feet, this fight will be determined by which guy is walking forwards and pressing the action.

If this fight hits the ground, Ramos certainly has an edge is his submission abilities. However, Jourdain is extremely confident and can get out of tight spots while threatening his own submissions. All in all, these two are very evenly-matched and this will make for one of the best scraps of the card. For our prediction, we'll go with Charles Jourdain as the slight betting favorite. His boxing is too crisp and he's been more active against better competition. Ultimately, this will be fun to watch no matter what side you're on.

Final Ricardo Ramos-Charles Jourdain Prediction & Pick: Charles Jourdain (-148)