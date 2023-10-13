UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs. Barboza will be underway from the UFC Apex in no time, so we're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this Preliminary fight in the Women's Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Irina Alekseeva will look for another win against the debuting Melissa Dixon of England. Check out our UFC odds series for our Alekseeva-Dixon prediction and pick.

Irina Alekseeva (5-1) is currently 1-0 in the UFC after winning her debut against Stephanie Egger earlier this year. Fighting out of Russia, she's a wild puncher and a devastating submission specialist. Dubbing herself “Russian Ronda,” Alekseeva will look to put on another exciting performance as she looks to remain perfect in the UFC. She stands 5'8″ with a 66-inch reach.

Melissa Dixon (5-0) will be making her UFC debut in this fight after getting the call-up for the first time. She's a rather fresh prospect out of England, but her dominance and determination has gotten her into a favorable spot here against another inexperienced opponent. With three of her wins coming by knockout in the first round, expect Dixon to leave everything she has inside of the cage. Dixon stands 5'7″.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 81 Odds: Irina Alekseeva-Melissa Dixon Odds

Irina Alekseeva: +122

Melissa Dixon: -156

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

How to Watch Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Irina Alekseeva Will Win

Irina Alekseeva came into the UFC for her debut five months ago with a lot of hype surrounding her arrival. With a nickname like “Russian Ronda,” the expectations to perform will always be lofty, but Alekseeva managed to put together a finish that the Women's MMA O.G. would be proud of. Alekseeva isn't a very technical striker and she clearly has confidence in her chin because she won't hesitate to stand and bang in the center of the octagon. She got rocked a few times during her debut, but she's crazy enough to roll with the punches and still chase a submission. On the ground, Alekseeva is very dangerous and she impressed with a kneebar submission in her last fight, validating her skills in the grappling.

To win this fight, Irina Alekseeva will have to be much smarter than she has been in the past and not lend herself to an all-out brawl when exchanging with Dixon. Dixon is the more technical striker and while Alekseeva can land with power, her punches won't have the same effect as Dixon's. Alekseeva will have the advantage of being in this position once before, so look for her to come out with less jitters and hopefully her corner has dialed her into a solid game plan. If she can avoid Dixon's striking and get her to make a mistake, Alekseeva needs only a small opening to chase a submission.

Why Melissa Dixon Will Win

Melissa Dixon was relatively late to the fight game after starting to train in 2016, but the now 32-year old fighter out of England believes her hard work is finally starting to pay off. She spoke during fight week and mentioned that she has no expectations for her debut and that she'll just be focused on being herself. Dixon realizes the magnitude of this opportunity for her career, but she'll have to avoid any adrenaline dumps or silly mistakes typically made during a debut. Dixon should look to come out patient and wait for Alekseeva to throw the kitchen sink at her. If she can stay patient through the exchanges and wait to counter, we could see Dixon land some hard shots in the pocket.

Melissa Dixon will be the much more technical striker in this fight and she possesses rare knockout ability for a female fighter. She hasn't been truly tested in the grappling by someone of Alekseeva's level, so it'll be interesting to see how she handles getting out of compromised positions. There's reason for pause when looking at her record and seeing two decision wins, but she was able to notch those over more experienced fighters early into her career. With the spot as big as ever, Melissa Dixon seems cool as a cucumber ahead of her debut.

Final Irina Alekseeva-Melissa Dixon Prediction & Pick

This fight should be a bit more aggressive than a typical Women's fight on the Prelims because both of these women have devastating finishing abilities. Irina Alekseeva is a wild person when swinging in the pocket and she's equally willing to get hit as she's dishing out the punishment. If Alekseeva can take the back or find Dixon in a bad position on the ground, we could see a quick submission out of the Russian.

However, Melissa Dixon is extremely tough and she's very confident in her technical advantage over her opponent. While Alekseeva will have more ways to finish this fight, watch for Melissa Dixon to be extremely patient and wait for the perfect time to strike. If she can keep composed during her debut, I believe she'll come out with the win. For our prediction, let's go with Melissa Dixon to impress with a win her debut bout.

Final Irina Alekseeva-Melissa Dixon Prediction & Pick: Melissa Dixon (-156)