Josiah Harrell will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Jacobe Smith at UFC Houston, marking one of the most remarkable comeback stories in UFC history. The welterweight prospect, who underwent brain surgery after being diagnosed with a rare brain disease in 2023, has earned his shot at the octagon following an impressive 4-0 record since his recovery.

Harrell's journey to the UFC has been anything but conventional. In 2023, the fighter was scheduled to face JDM in what would have been his promotional debut. However, during pre-fight medical screenings, doctors discovered a rare brain disease that required immediate attention. The diagnosis forced Harrell to withdraw from the bout and undergo brain surgery, putting his entire fighting career in jeopardy.

Quite the redemption story unfolding Josiah Harrell has signed with the UFC, per his coach @IamTheImmortal and manager @ko_reps Harrell was diagnosed with rare brain disease, detected before a scheduled UFC fight vs. JDM in 2023. He underwent brain surgery and is 4-0 since pic.twitter.com/qvfqvAXI9f — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 13, 2026

What makes Harrell's story particularly inspiring is his determination to return to the sport at the highest level. Rather than accepting defeat, he focused on rehabilitation and eventually received medical clearance to compete again. Since returning to action, Harrell has been nothing short of dominant, winning all four of his post-surgery fights to prove he belongs among the elite.

The matchup against Jacobe Smith represents more than just a debut opportunity, it's validation of Harrell's resilience and commitment to his craft. Smith, a tough and experienced opponent, will test whether Harrell's recent success translates to the UFC's bright lights. For Harrell, however, the bigger battle has already been won. Stepping into the octagon after what he's overcome is a victory in itself.

Fans and fellow fighters have rallied around Harrell's story, recognizing the courage it takes to return to a combat sport after brain surgery. His journey serves as inspiration not only to aspiring fighters but to anyone facing seemingly insurmountable odds. While the outcome of his debut remains uncertain, Harrell has already proven he's a fighter in every sense of the word.

As UFC Houston approaches, all eyes will be on Harrell's walk to the octagon. Win or lose, his presence represents the indomitable spirit that defines mixed martial arts at its best.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Houston

UFC Houston Main Event on Paramount+:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

UFC Houston Main Card on Paramount+ (8 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic

145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa vs. Dan Ige

265 lbs.: Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Zach Reese

UFC Houston Preliminary Card On Paramount+ (5 p.m. ET):