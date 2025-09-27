The troubles continue to mount for UFC Perth as the promotion announced late Friday that heavyweight Justin Tafa has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Louie Sutherland due to illness. The cancellation marks yet another devastating blow to a card that has already seen multiple fight cancellations, leaving the event with just 12 fights down from its original 13.

Tafa's withdrawal came during the official weigh-ins when the New Zealand-born heavyweight failed to take the scales, while his opponent Sutherland successfully made weight at 259 pounds. This marks the second consecutive fight that Tafa has been unable to compete in, having previously withdrawn from UFC 317 in June for undisclosed reasons. His last appearance came at UFC 312 in February, where he suffered a technical knockout loss to Tallison Teixeira just 35 seconds into the first round.

Pattern of Withdrawals Plague Perth Card

The Tafa withdrawal represents the third significant cancellation to hit UFC Perth in recent days. Earlier in the week, Oban Elliott pulled out of his welterweight bout with Jonathan Micallef due to illness, and Junior Tafa – Justin's brother – was forced to withdraw from his light heavyweight contest against Ibo Aslan due to injury. The pattern of illnesses affecting fighters has raised concerns about conditions leading up to the event.

For Sutherland, the cancellation is particularly disappointing as the Scottish heavyweight was set to make his highly anticipated UFC debut. The former PFL star and Levels Fight League heavyweight champion had compiled a 10-3 record with seven first-round finishes, making him an exciting addition to the roster. His pre-fight promotional content had generated significant buzz among fans, who were eager to see the charismatic newcomer in action.

Personal Struggles Behind Tafa's Recent Absences

The withdrawal continues a challenging period for Justin Tafa, who has been open about the personal circumstances affecting his fighting career. Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Tafa revealed that his previous UFC 317 withdrawal was related to his wife's high-risk pregnancy, requiring frequent hospital visits. The heavyweight explained that his wife had previously delivered a stillborn child while he was competing on Fight Island in 2020, making him reluctant to take risks during this vulnerable time.

“My wife's pregnant and she's at a really high-risk. So we have to go hospital. We've been going hospital every week basically or twice a week. Sometimes you just got to step back and remember fighting's just a part-time thing,” Tafa explained. His transparency about prioritizing family over fighting has earned respect from fans and fellow fighters, even as it has impacted his career trajectory.

Main Card Intact Despite Setbacks

Despite the withdrawals, UFC Perth's main card remains largely intact with several compelling matchups still scheduled to proceed. The event is headlined by a crucial light heavyweight contest between Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes. Both fighters made weight successfully, with Reyes utilizing the one-pound allowance to come in at 206 pounds while Ulberg hit the championship limit of 205 pounds exactly.

The co-main event features Jimmy Crute facing Ivan Erslan in another light heavyweight bout. Crute returns to his home country Australia riding a submission victory over Marcin Prachnio, while Erslan seeks his first UFC win after starting his promotional run 0-2. Despite his early struggles, Erslan expressed confidence about the stylistic matchup, calling it “an opportunity to change my career”.

Remaining UFC Perth Fight Card Breakdown

Main Card Highlights:

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras – Jenkins aims to bounce back from a submission loss while fighting at home, though Taveras missed weight by one pound at 147

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny – Matthews faces the veteran gatekeeper in a welterweight contest, with the Australian seeking to extend his three-fight winning streak

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell – Originally scheduled against Evan Elder, Nolan now faces Campbell in a lightweight bout featuring two fighters on three-fight winning streaks

Notable Preliminary Card Bouts:

Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato – Undefeated light heavyweight prospects clash with both looking to maintain perfect UFC records

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina – Montague makes history as the first New Zealand woman to compete in the UFC

Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski – Australian middleweight Rowston makes his UFC debut

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya – Australian lightweight Mullarkey seeks to build momentum

Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa – Bantamweight contest featuring Thicknesse making his promotional debut

Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison – Another Australian debutant in Pericic faces American heavyweight Ellison

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara – Strawweight bout between experienced veterans

The event takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, with preliminary card action beginning at 7 PM ET and the main card starting at 10 PM ET, all streaming live on ESPN+. Despite the setbacks, the remaining 12 fights still offer compelling matchups showcasing regional talent alongside established UFC veterans.