After the last-minute cancellation of his UFC Rio bout, fast-rising Brazilian heavyweight Valter Walker has wasted no time rebooking his return. The surging prospect will face promotional newcomer Louie Sutherland at UFC 321 on October 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Walker’s matchup with Sutherland, first reported by journalist Laerte Viana, adds further depth to an already loaded event headlined by two championship fights.​

Valter Walker’s Fast Turnaround

Valter Walker was originally scheduled to face Mohammed Usman at UFC Rio, but the fight fell through on the morning of the event when Usman withdrew for a failed drug test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting)

Instead of waiting for a rebooking with Usman, Walker (14-1) accepted a new opportunity to keep his momentum alive. Riding a three-fight winning streak—all via heel-hook submissions—he has quickly become known as one of the most dangerous grapplers in the heavyweight division. His submission run includes impressive finishes over Junior Tafa, Don’Tale Mayes, and Kennedy Nzechukwu, each coming in the first round.​

The 27-year-old Brazilian heavyweight has drawn attention not only for his dominance but also for his relationship to his older brother, Johnny Walker, who continues to make waves at light heavyweight. Much like Johnny’s explosive striking, Valter brings unpredictability—this time through unorthodox ground mechanics. His matchup with Sutherland will test that skill set against a fellow power-puncher looking to make an instant impact.

Louie Sutherland’s Long-Awaited UFC Debut

Louie Sutherland (10-3) enters UFC 321 with a four-fight winning streak across multiple regional promotions, including stints with Bellator MMA, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and most recently, Levels Fight League, where he captured the heavyweight title. The 31-year-old English knockout artist was originally set to debut earlier this year against Justin Tafa, but the fight was scrapped due to illness. Now healthy and finally stepping into the Octagon, Sutherland has a golden chance to shake up the division immediately.​

🗣️ UFC newcomer, Louie Sutherland, shares his thoughts on his fight with Justin Tafa getting cancelled. Louie says Tafa couldn’t make the weight with about 7-8lbs left to cut and had to be taken to the hospital. #UFCPerth (via IG/vanilla_gorillamma) pic.twitter.com/p3IDC8lt8Y — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

Known for his heavy hands and forward pressure, Sutherland is expected to test Walker’s chin early and often. The stylistic clash makes this bout a potential show-stealer: Walker’s submission game against Sutherland’s knockout power sets up a high-stakes contrast that could end at any moment. This fight could also serve as a litmus test for Walker’s readiness to join the top-15 conversation within the UFC’s heavyweight ranks. For Sutherland, an upset victory in Abu Dhabi would instantly put his name on the map.

Stacked UFC 321 Card in Abu Dhabi

UFC 321 is shaping up as one of the year’s biggest international events, headlined by Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Aspinall, who officially inherited the undisputed belt after Jon Jones vacated his title earlier this year, is looking to solidify his spot at the top with a win over one of the most technically gifted strikers in the division. Gane’s speed and footwork have challenged nearly everyone he’s faced, though his takedown defense remains the key storyline heading into this clash.​

The co-main event features another highly anticipated title bout, as Mackenzie Dern meets Virna Jandiroba for the vacant women’s strawweight championship. The two previously fought in 2020, with Dern winning by unanimous decision, but Jandiroba has since gone 6-1, bolstered by her world-class grappling and improved striking. With longtime champion Zhang Weili vacating her belt to move up to flyweight, a new queen will be crowned in Abu Dhabi.​

Beyond the title fights, the main card also includes bouts with serious divisional implications. Umar Nurmagomedov faces Mario Bautista in a featured bantamweight matchup expected to carry title contention stakes. Alexander Volkov returns against Jailton Almeida in a heavyweight clash of styles—striking versus smothering grappling—while Aleksandar Rakić takes on Azamat Murzakanov at light heavyweight. The prelims feature a deep mix of prospects and veterans, including Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong, Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki, and Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett.​

Here is the confirmed fight card as of this week:

Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane – UFC Heavyweight Championship

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern – UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista – Bantamweight Bout

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida – Heavyweight Bout

Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov – Light Heavyweight Bout

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong – Middleweight Bout

Ľudovít Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki – Lightweight Bout

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo – Lightweight Bout

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado – Featherweight Bout

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett – Heavyweight Bout

Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo – Flyweight Bout

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue – Strawweight Bout

Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland – Heavyweight Bout.​

For Valter Walker, UFC 321 represents both redemption and continuity—a chance to keep his momentum alive after a canceled fight derailed his immediate plans. For Louie Sutherland, it’s the long-awaited beginning of a UFC journey, one that comes against a dangerous and highly touted opponent. Their matchup not only bolsters a historic card but adds another layer of intrigue to an already loaded night in Abu Dhabi. With two title bouts, a lineup packed with contenders, and a high-stakes heavyweight showdown, UFC 321 is positioned to be one of the most memorable events of 2025.​