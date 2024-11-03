Mid-major schools like UL Monroe rarely make headlines in college football but Week 10 was an exception. The Warhawks went viral on social media when a clip of offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship verbally and physically attacking sophomore lineman Drew Hutchinson surfaced.

After the game, UL Monroe released a statement condemning Blankenship for his actions that were caught on camera. The school stated that Blankenship would be subject to “disciplinary action” that would be “handled internally.”

“This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business,” the school said in a statement, via ESPN. “There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally.”

Expand Tweet

Blankenship was visibly irate after Hutchinson appeared to be slow coming off the field for a substitution. Blakenship violently ripped his headset off and slammed it before following Hutchinson to the sidelines and continuously yelling at his player. The first-year assistant coach then shoved Hutchinson before surrounding players held him back to de-escalate the situation.

The botched substitution appeared to be a mix-up of numbers as Hutchinson, wearing No. 64, sprinted off the field as another No. 64 ran on. It is unclear who substituted for him, as Hutchinson is the only No. 64 on UL Monroe’s official roster.

Hutchinson did not react much to his coach at the moment and was seemingly rattled by Blakenship’s reaction. The 20-year-old has seen limited game action after not taking the field at all in 2023.

Head coach Bryant Vincent was seen in the background at the beginning of the clip seemingly gesturing to Blankenship to calm down. The game ended with UL Monroe narrowly losing to Marshall 28-23.

UL Monroe enters Week 11 with 5-3 record

While Blankenship and Hutchinson made national headlines with their sideline interaction, the big picture had UL Monroe dropping its second straight game to fall to 5-3. The loss was their second straight in Sun Belt Conference play after getting blown out by South Alabama the week before. The Warhawks’ first loss came against top-ranked Texas in non-conference play earlier in the year.

The team’s season-long narrative of failing to get anything going in the passing game continued. Sophomore quarterback Aidan Armenta threw for just 149 yards on the day while the offense ran through running back Ahmad Hardy, who dominated with 207 rushing yards.

UL Monroe will look to get back on track in Week 11 at home against Texas State. After opening conference play at 3-0, the Warhawks have dropped to third in the Sun Belt but are just one win away from bowl eligibility.

After their home game against the 4-4 Bobcats, the difficulty of UL Monroe’s schedule increases with matchups against Auburn, Arkansas State and Louisiana to close out the year.