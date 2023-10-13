Even though the first meeting between these two teams since 2014 may not be the most exciting, it allows fans to gauge the true potential of both squads. The Massachusetts Minutemen will be putting everything out on the field this Saturday at noon to upset the #6 Penn State Nittany Lions. We have you covered with our college football odds series with a UMass-Penn State prediction and pick.

The Penn State Nittany Lions look to keep their undefeated mark alive as they face their second-biggest spread. After a dominating win at Northwestern last week, Penn State looks the best they have in a long time. Running back Nicholas Singleton stole the show in this conference win as he had 119 total yards and two touchdowns on 27 touches. This is a game where Penn State can reach into their bag and try new plays and schemes as they prepare for their epic top-ten showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes next week in Columbus.

On the other hand, the Massachusetts Minutemen have had a rough season. They are 1-6 and have not won a game since week one. Last week, they were at home against a talented Toledo team, and they almost won the game. The Minutemen came in as 19-point underdogs but were up 21-17 entering the second half. However, the game took a bad turn for them as they allowed back-to-back 49+ yard rushing touchdowns to enable Toledo to take the lead. But they were able to cover the spread. It will be one of the biggest upsets in college football history if UMass can pull off the upset, but with a lofty spread thrown their way, they will certainly aim to make it a close game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UMass-Penn State Odds

UMass: +41.5 (-105)

Penn State: -41.5 (-115)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch UMass vs. Penn State Week 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UMass Will Cover The Spread

The key for teams such as UMass to not just cover the spread but potentially beat a team like Penn State lies on the shoulders of the starting quarterback and their experience. Many quarterbacks that face the Nittany Lions with these odds stacked against them have an inexperienced quarterback who has not played against opponents of this caliber. However, that is where UMass starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is different. Phommachanh is a former three-star recruit who has played for Clemson and Georgia Tech. Before coming to Massachusetts, Phommachanh played games against Georgia, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Florida State. Although he was limited in playing time, he gained valuable experience. This experience will pay dividends in a tough Beaver Stadium this Saturday.

One of the lone bright spots for the season for the Minutemen came in last week's game at Toledo. Massachusetts outplayed the Rockets on every level in the first half of the game. They were able to score on three of their first five drives, and the potential of this offense was palpable. Big plays from speedsters Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Anthony Simpson electrified this offense and shot life into the team. If they can recapture what they had in this half, this Penn State matchup will be closer than people think.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Although the knock on Penn State of them having not played against some real competition so far is true, it should not take away from the toughness of this defense. Through five games played, the Nittany Lions rank first in the nation in fewest total yards allowed per game with 210.6 and second in the nation in points allowed per game with 9.6. No matter the competition, those figures are beyond impressive. There has not been a single team to score more than 15 points on them this season, and they have held opponents to seven points or fewer in two of their five games. Led by cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Penn State will not ease up on the gas for the Minutemen.

It is a shame that, due to their weak schedule thus far, the backfield combination of Kayton Allen + Nicholas Singleton has not been discussed as much as it should be. Arguably the best running-back tandem in all of college football, these two have been fun to watch. They have Penn State up to third in the Big Ten for average rushing yards per game with 194.8. Going up against a Massachusetts defense that just allowed Toledo to run for 375 yards and three touchdowns against them, look for these two to assert themselves early.

If rankings and duos do not convince you of Penn State's dominance this season, maybe their record against the spread will. The Nittany Lions are undefeated at a clean 5-0-0 against the spread this season and are looking to further build on this number against a struggling Massachusetts team.

Final UMass-Penn State Prediction & Pick

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Penn State will beat the University of Massachusetts, but the question is, by how much? UMass has been tested frequently by teams such as Auburn, and Penn State has not had any matchups that have pushed them so far. However, fresh off of a bye week and playing in their homecoming game, I will lay the hefty point line with Penn State. The dynamic duo of Singleton and Allen will have an incredible performance and look for Allar to keep his efficiency up. Give me Penn State -41.5.

Final UMass-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -41.5 (-115)