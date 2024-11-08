ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball continues on Friday with a matchup between UMass and West Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UMass-West Virginia prediction and pick.

The UMass Minutemen (1-0) travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) in an intriguing non-conference matchup on Friday night. UMass comes in hot after a 103-74 victory over New Hampshire, showcasing their offensive firepower led by Rahsool Diggins' career-high 26 points. West Virginia, under new head coach Josh Eilert, started strong with an 87-59 win against Robert Morris. The Mountaineers' balanced attack, featuring five double-digit scorers, will test UMass's defense. Key to this game will be the battle on the boards, as both teams struggled with defensive rebounding in their openers. Expect an up-tempo, physical contest as these former Atlantic 10 rivals renew their rivalry.

Here are the UMass-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

College Basketball Odds: UMass-West Virginia Odds

UMass: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +350

West Virginia: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch UMass vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UMass Will Cover The Spread/Win

UMass has a strong chance to upset West Virginia on Friday night, riding the momentum from their impressive 103-74 season-opening victory against New Hampshire. The Minutemen's offensive firepower was on full display, with senior guard Rahsool Diggins leading the charge with a career-high 26 points, including tying the program record with eight 3-pointers. This explosive perimeter shooting could pose significant problems for a West Virginia team that's still finding its footing under new head coach Josh Eilert. UMass's balanced attack, which saw multiple players scoring in double figures, demonstrates their depth and versatility, making them a challenging matchup for the Mountaineers' defense.

UMass's physicality and rebounding prowess could be a key factor in this game. Senior Malek Abdelgowad recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the opener, while Arizona State transfer Akil Watson contributed 14 points off the bench. This interior presence, combined with their ability to crash the offensive glass, could exploit West Virginia's rebounding vulnerabilities, as the Mountaineers struggled with defensive rebounding in their season opener against Robert Morris. If UMass can control the boards and create second-chance opportunities, they'll be in a strong position to dictate the pace of the game. Additionally, the Minutemen's experience playing under coach Frank Martin's physical, tough-minded system could give them an edge in what's likely to be a gritty, hard-fought contest in Morgantown.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is poised to secure a victory against UMass on Friday night, leveraging their home-court advantage at the WVU Coliseum and the momentum from their impressive 87-59 season-opening win against Robert Morris. The Mountaineers showcased a balanced offensive attack in their opener, with five players scoring in double figures, demonstrating the depth and versatility of their roster under new head coach Josh Eilert. This multi-faceted offense will be crucial in keeping the UMass defense off-balance and creating scoring opportunities throughout the game. Additionally, West Virginia's defensive prowess was on full display in their opener, holding Robert Morris to just 32.4% shooting from the field and forcing 13 turnovers. This stifling defense could prove challenging for UMass, even with their high-scoring opener.

The Mountaineers also have a significant advantage in terms of physicality and interior presence. Despite being outrebounded in their opener, West Virginia's frontcourt, led by players like Amani Hansberry who grabbed 12 rebounds in the first game, has the potential to dominate the glass against UMass. This rebounding edge could lead to crucial second-chance points and limit UMass's offensive possessions. Furthermore, West Virginia's experience playing in the highly competitive Big 12 conference gives them an edge in terms of facing high-level competition regularly. The Mountaineers' ability to control the tempo, their defensive intensity, and their home-court advantage at the WVU Coliseum, where they've historically performed well, all point towards a West Virginia victory in this exciting non-conference matchup.

Final UMass-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing non-conference matchup, West Virginia's home-court advantage and balanced scoring attack will be tested against UMass's high-octane offense. The Mountaineers' impressive 87-59 win in their opener showcased their potential under new coach Josh Eilert, but UMass's 103-point outburst, led by Rahsool Diggins' 26-point performance, suggests they can keep pace. West Virginia's superior depth and Big 12 pedigree give them an edge, but covering a 9.5-point spread against a confident UMass team could be challenging. The Minutemen's uptempo style (ranked 41st in tempo by KenPom after their opener) could create problems for the Mountaineers' defense. While West Virginia is likely to win at home, UMass has the firepower to keep it close. Expect a high-scoring, competitive game that comes down to the wire, with UMass covering the spread in a narrow defeat.

Final UMass-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: UMass +9.5 (-112), Over 153.5 (-110)