UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown.

A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks to the veteran tactician hitting the popular AB dance. Sure enough, the players enjoyed every moment of it. Well, who wouldn’t?

UNC head coach Mack Brown trying to do the Antonio Brown dance 🤣 (via @UNCFootball)pic.twitter.com/vvNlntvv3k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

UNC football has plenty to celebrate, though. For one, they scored 63 points in the win, with quarterback Drake Maye accounting for five of that as he recorded four passing TDs along with one rushing score. They were up 28-21 after the first half in what could be said as a thrilling offensive showdown.

The only drawback in an otherwise exciting affair is that the Tar Heels’ defense needs a lot of work. They could have dominated the game even more with an improved defense, as Appalachian State ended up scoring 61. The Mountaineers even tallied 40 points in the final quarter–though credit should be given to UNC football for being able to hold on despite the late barrage.

For now, we’ll let Mack Brown do the Antonio Brown dance and give credit to his North Carolina for getting the crucial win. That’s what matters anyway.

Here’s to hoping they can elevate their defense better when they play Georgia State next though.