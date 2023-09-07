A new Undisputed Update dropped earlier this week, adding three new fighters, a new venue, stamina improvements, and multiple balance changes. Additionally, the fighters are free of charge for all players. Without further ado, let's check out everything new with the East Assassin Update.

Undisputed Update Notes – Larry Holmes, Kevin Kelley, Lerrone Richards Join The Game

The Easton Assassin Update, our fifth content update, is now live on Steam: three exciting new fighters, a new venue, stamina improvements, tons of tiered traits, and more! #BecomeUndisputed 🥊 Read the patch notes: https://t.co/1mcMTBjQsj pic.twitter.com/17G5tqBNqM — Undisputed (@PlayUndisputed) September 6, 2023

Undisputed DLC: New Fighters

Below are the Undisputed DLC's newest fighters. Undisputed's new fighters include:

Larry Holmes added to the game. Holmes joins the heavyweight division.

Kevin Kelley added to the game. Kelley joins the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions.

Lerrone Richards added to the game. Richards joins the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

Undisputed Patch Notes: Venues

The new Undisputed DLC adds a new venue. Additionally, other venues received updates too.

Added St Andrew’s Sporting Club, a licensed venue from Glasgow, Scotland. St Andrew’s is a compact, five-star, VIP hospitality setting, and is widely recognised as the home of Scottish boxing.

Reworked Santiago Gym with new buildings and other slight adjustments.

Revamped lighting in Turner’s Gym.

General Changes

The Undisputed DLC made several improvements to the AI, Gameplay, and general feel of the game.

Added a new results timeline/cut scene for fights that end by flash knockout.

Added a new timeline/cut scene for fights ending in surrender. Players will now see the corner throwing in the towel.

Updated the Instant Replay system to include new SFX.

Players can once again cancel/end their taunts early in online play.

During the Tale of the Tape in online fights, it now only takes one player to press skip to end the Tale of the Tape. If a player presses skip, the Tale of the Tape will end after 5 seconds.

Undisputed Patch Notes: Gameplay Changes

Reduced the movement speed of fighters when they’re dazed.

Introduced stamina scaling across weight classes. This means that we’re now able to balance stamina in each weight class individually, so heavier weight classes will use more stamina and should throw fewer punches than lighter weight classes.

Slightly reduced maximum movement speed for all fighters.

AI Changes:

Introduced AI reactionary behaviour specific to whether they’re winning or losing a fight.

Introduced AI reactionary behaviour specific to receiving multiple illegal shots.

Improved AI boxer movement into and out of the pocket.

Improved AI boxer positioning when they’re engaging.

Improved AI punch selection when probing/engaging/chasing KO.

Fixed an issue in which the AI boxer was getting stuck in hit-stun.

Adjusted how and when the AI boxer chooses to be aggressive to resemble a real fighter more closely.

Improved AI behaviour when dazed.

Undisputed Patch Notes: Fighter Changes

Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis Introduced the ‘Old School’ moveset to the game. Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis now have the ‘Old School’ moveset.



Terence Crawford (Welterweight) Increased his overall from 90 to 91. Additioinally, Increased his Right Hand Power from 87 to 88. Increased his Power Punching from 85 to 87. Additionally, Increased his Punch Speed from 88 to 90. Increased his Movement Speed from 87 to 90. Additionally, Increased his Stamina from 87 to 90. Increased his Conditioning from 87 to 90. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Punches in Bunches’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2. Added the ‘Sting Like a Bee’ tier 2 trait.

Muhammad Ali Upgraded his ‘Float Like a Butterfly’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Sting Like a Bee’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Joe Frazier Upgraded his ‘Smokin’ Left Hook’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Bounce Back’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Arturo Gatti Upgraded his ‘Blood and Guts Warrior’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Roy Jones Jr. Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Loosey Goosey’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Katie Taylor Upgraded her ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2. Additionally, Upgraded her ‘Second Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Oleksandr Usyk Upgraded his ‘Distance Keeper’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.



Tyson Fury Upgraded his ‘Second Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Third Wind’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Canelo Alvarez Upgraded his ‘Body Worker’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Liver Destroyer’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Upgraded his ‘Granite Chin’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Sugar Ray Robinson Upgraded his ‘Rock ‘em Sock ‘em’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Sugar Ray Leonard Upgraded his ‘Distance Keeper’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Joe Louis Upgraded his ‘Bomber’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Rocky Marciano Upgraded his ‘Lionheart’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Riddick Bowe Upgraded his ‘Powerhouse’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Jorge Linares Removed the ‘Rubber Legs’ trait.

Sunny Edwards Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Micky Ward Upgraded his ‘Lionheart’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Johnny Nelson Upgraded his ‘Right Hand Bomb’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Ryan Garcia Upgraded his ‘Tireless’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Added ‘Punches in Bunches’ tier 1 trait.

Vasilii Lomachenko Upgraded his ‘The Prince’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Untouchable’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Chantelle Cameron Added ‘Right Hand Bomb’ tier 2 trait.

Natasha Jonas Upgraded her ‘Knockout Artist’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3.

Eddie Hall Added ‘Not Finished Yet’ tier 1 trait.

Frank Bruno Upgraded his ‘Bomber’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Knockout Artist’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.

Joe Calzaghe Upgraded his ‘Punches in Bunches’ trait from tier 1 to tier 3. Additionally, Upgraded his ‘Tireless’ trait from tier 1 to tier 2.



Undisputed Patch Notes: Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where prevented players from using an illegal blow after blocking.

Additionally, Fixed an issue that caused some close left uppercuts to the head to not land properly.

Fixed an issue where the diagonal dodge was inverted on some boxers.

Additionally, Fixed an issue where matchmaking timeouts were taking too long.

Fixed an issue where a player would get stuck in a transition screen if the opponent disconnects when the player is surrendering.

Additionally, Fixed an issue where the AI wouldn’t move out of the corner unless approached when in or beyond round 8.

Fixed an issue where saved by the bell was preventing the player from throwing punches in the following round.

Additionally, Fixed multiple boxers in player select not behaving correctly when loading in.

Updated the clinch animation to reduce the amount of clipping when clinching a boxer in the opposite stance.

Additionally, Fixed an issue where Tommy Morrison’s hair would clip into his neck.

Fixed muscle flexing not working on multiple boxers.

Additionally, Fixed the favourite boxer sound effect not working properly in the fighter select menu.

Fixed an issue where holding the slip input in would cause the animation to continuously play. The slip now waits for the input to reset before playing the animation again.

Additionally, Fixed an issue where the tale of the tape audio in gyms would be very short.

Fixed an issue where the Cut UI would repeatedly show, even when the cut damage was not progressing.

Additionally, Fixed some spelling issues within the music settings tab.

Fixed an issue where some venues were not pausing correctly during cutscenes.

Additionally, Fixed an issue where some boxer renders weren’t correct.

Fixed an issue where some boxers were not animating correctly during the getup minigame.

Additionally, Fixed an issue in ‘simulation mode’ where manual block controls were inverted.

Additional minor bug fixing

And that's everything that comes with the new Undisputed Update. Overall, the Undisputed DLC is free for all players who own the game. The Undisputed New Fighters are now available on Steam, where you can read more about the update.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.