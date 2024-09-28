The UNLV football is off to a scorching start, winning its first three games of the season. Head coach Barry Odom's program has played well in wins over the University of Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks, both Big 12 football teams. A big reason for the success of the Rebels so far is quarterback Matthew Sluka. However, Sluka has since left the program due to a dispute over NIL payments. Yet, a local casino, Circa Sports, tried to keep Sluka in Sin City, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“Wanting to keep UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes alive, a Circa Sports Vice President offered to compensate former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka the $100,000 he allegedly was promised by an assistant coach,” McMurphy reported on Friday. “Mike Palm, Circa Sports Vice President of Operations, told Action Network he contacted UNLV Wednesday morning, inquiring if the Las Vegas resort and casino could help make up for the money allegedly owed to Sluka so he might stay at UNLV.”

Despite the reported offer, a UNLV official said to Palm that the school wouldn't be working with Sluka and his family again. Odom and his team have their first Mountain West conference game against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday. They also face one of the tougher remaining schedules in comparison to their fellow rivals. Home games against the Syracuse Orange, Boise State Broncos and San Diego State Aztecs remain. Not to mention the away tilts they still have. Losing Sluka is a big blow. Why did he end up leaving the program? In this instance, it looks as if UNLV's head coach and his squad were bitten by the new way of doing things.

Barry Odom, UNLV football program look to move forward

In addition to the home matchups above, the Rebels also play in Corvallis at the home of the Oregon State Beavers. Their November trip to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors is a trek as well, but one they should handle. Nevertheless, it would likely be easier with Sluka at quarterback. Palm talked to Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens about trying to help keep Sluka with UNLV.

“‘I told Derek, ‘Why don’t we take a run at it?’ The kid’s claiming he’s owed $100,000. Are you willing to make a call to UNLV to help out?’” Palm recounted to Action Network. “Mr. Stevens was willing to help the university get there. One hundred thousand dollars is a small price to keep UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.”

With an expanded 12-team field now in effect for this season and the foreseeable future, the Group of Five is now guaranteed one spot to their highest ranked conference champion. Going undefeated to secure the Mountain West title just got tougher without Sluka. Can Odom and his coaching staff get the Rebels to the CFP? Come December, fans and analysts will see.