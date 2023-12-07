UNLV won handily 56-14 and increased from 10.5 to 16.5-point favorites throughout the week, raising more than one red flag.

A Nov. 4 college football game between UNLV and New Mexico is being investigated in conjunction with suspicious and abnormal betting activities before the game against New Mexico, according to the Action Network.

“It is suspicious to us when a new account signs up and they bet as much as they can on one event,” SuperBook Sports executive director John Murray said. “It’s not common to have a whole group of new players all betting on the same game. That would raise eyebrows. That’s why sportsbooks have limits.”

New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez was notified by U.S. integrity a week after the game about suspicious betting. He spoke with the New Mexico football staff, who were adamant that they did not see anything suspicious from their players during the game.

The loss to UNLV was tied for the worst loss of the season for New Mexico, who also lost y 42 to Texas A&M in the opening game of the season. The 56 points UNLV scored are the most New Mexico has given up this season.

New Mexico football has since fired its head coach amid a 4-8 season and the athletic department made clear performance was the reason for the change, not the investigation.

UNLV went on to play Boise State in the Mountain West championship game, losing 44-20.

Gambling on college sports is reaching record highs and it's difficult to monitor when so much money is being thrown about. A fix on a Division I game would be unbelievable and send shockwaves through the gambling community.