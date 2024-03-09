The UNLV Rebels take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UNLV Nevada prediction and pick. Find how to watch UNLV Nevada.
The UNLV Rebels weren't a serious bubble team for most of the season. They lost at home to Southern and got blown out at home by Air Force. They suffered some really terrible losses and did not grab many high-end wins in nonconference play. They did beat Creighton, however, all while losing other games to inferior teams. UNLV did not start Mountain West play well, but the Rebels have managed to catch fire in recent weeks. They swept New Mexico and just did defeat San Diego State. All of a sudden, UNLV is a legitimate bubble team. With at least two more wins before Selection Sunday, possibly three, the Rebels could make a realistic case for an NCAA Tournament at-large ticket. UNLV will try to take a huge step closer to an at-large bid in this Mountain West regular-season finale against in-state rival Nevada, which is heading for the NCAA Tournament and has produced a solid season for head coach Steve Alford.
Here are the UNLV-Nevada College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Nevada Odds
UNLV Rebels: +6.5 (-110)
Nevada Wolf Pack: -6.5 (-110)
Over: 137.5 (-115)
Under: 137.5 (-105)
How To Watch UNLV vs Nevada
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread
The Rebels know they need to win this game in order to make the NCAA Tournament. They stumbled so badly in the first month and a half of their season, but their recent surge has put them back in the hunt. Now a huge opportunity awaits. UNLV has been a great defensive team over the past three weeks, especially in the early parts of games. This team gets on top of its opponents and doesn't let go, at least when everything is going smoothly. UNLV was clearly better than San Diego State earlier this week. The Rebels are in a defensive groove right now, and it will be hard for Nevada's offense to crack this particular code. Knowing that it must win to have a chance at the NCAA Tournament, UNLV should at least keep this game close enough to cover the spread. UNLV could lose by six and still cover.
Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread
The Wolf Pack are playing well. They just hammered a good Boise State team on the road. They already won one time against UNLV this season. They could certainly win a second time, especially when you consider the point that UNLV largely outplayed them in the first game but Nevada stole it late. Nevada should be able to play a lot better this time and dictate the way this game is played. The game sets up well for Nevada, which is a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team gaining momentum at the right time of year, just before the Mountain West Tournament.
Final UNLV-Nevada Prediction & Pick
Nevada did not play well in the first game against UNLV, even though it won. The Wolf Pack should be able to perform at a much higher level in this game. Nevada has been the better team compared to UNLV throughout the season, even though the Rebels have been a lot better in recent weeks. Take Nevada.
Final UNLV-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -6.5