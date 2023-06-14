Uruguay and Nicaragua meet in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Uruguay-Nicaragua prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Uruguay fans will want a repeat of their previous result, a 1-2 international friendlies victory over South Korea. For La Celeste, the scorers were Sebastián Coates (10′) and Matías Vecino (64′). In-beom Hwang (51′) was the scorer for the Korean Republic.

Following on from a loss in their previous game against Panama, the Nicaraguan squad and their traveling supporters will be hoping that they can get a better result in this one. Amir Murillo (55′, 81′) and Roderick Miller (84′) scored for Panama.

Here are the Uruguay-Nicaragua soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Uruguay-Nicaragua Odds

Uruguay: -1250

Nicaragua: +1900

Draw: +850

Over 2.5 Goals: -260

Under 2.5 Goals: +174

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Nicaragua

TV: FOX Deportes

Stream: YouTube, Bet365, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Uruguay Can Beat Nicaragua

Uruguay is the 16th-best nation in men's football, according to the FIFA rankings. Uruguay come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over South Korea in their most recent game. Goals from Sporting CP center-back Sebastian Coates and Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino secured the win for Uruguay. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde assisted Coates in the win.

Uruguay will play Nicaragua for the first time in a long time in a friendly game. In addition to that, the Charruas have begun a new era under the management of the dynamic and eccentric Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa was a surprise appointment by Uruguay, but an exciting one. While certainly a polarizing figure, Bielsa guarantees entertainment on and off the field.

The squad he has announced indicates that he has an eye towards the future. Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, and Darwin Nunez, who will form the team's core, will be rested in this game. Exciting young talents like Facundo Pellistri, Matias Arezo, and Fabricio Diaz will be given time to impress the manager.

There are still other standouts for the team. Left-back Matias Vina registered two goals in five starts for Bournemouth since joining them in January. Midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar has seven goal involvements in 15 league starts for Schalke. Attacker Diego Rossi has nine goal contributions in 17 league starts for Fenerbahce, while winger Facundo Torres has seven goal contributions in 14 league starts for Orlando City.

A new era is starting for Uruguay football national team with the legendary Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani perhaps already playing their last matches in international football. Aside from the two legends, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Matias Vecino, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Rodrigo Bentancur are not going to suit up in this game.

Why Nicaragua Can Beat Uruguay

Nicaragua is ranked 140 in the FIFA Men's World rankings. Nicaragua, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Panama in their most recent game. A second-half brace from Anderlecht right-back Michael Amir Murillo and a goal from Turan Tovuz center-back Roderick Miller sealed the win for Panama. Young midfielder Widman Talavera and defender Oscar Acevedo scored the goals for Nicaragua.

The Blue and White will be the underdogs heading into this game. Nicaragua could take advantage of Uruguay's playstyle of not putting effort into defense, given the fairly inexperienced nature of Uruguay's squad as well.

There is not much to know about the Nicaraguan football team. They have never played in one of the major competitions in the world and are usually far from even being able to qualify for a big tournament. These games are good experience builders for a team that competes in the CONCACAF region. The team will play three matches in June, including one against Paraguay in the next few days.

Looking at their form, Nicaragua has been scored against in five of their last six games, seeing their opponents hit nine goals overall. At the back, Nicaragua has been far from perfect.

Jaime Moreno is a name to watch out for in Nicaragua. He has five goals in 10 games played in Finnish club SJK. Ariagner Smith is playing for the Lithuanian team FK Panevezys, scoring eight goals in 17 games played.

Final Uruguay-Nicaragua Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be putting on a fun game to watch. Nicaragua will be confident putting in goals in a depleted Uruguay squad, but La Celeste can still hold their ground against Los Pinoleros. Expect both teams to put in at least one, but Uruguay should be getting the win in this game.

Final Uruguay-Nicaragua Prediction & Pick: Uruguay (-1250), Over 2.5 goals (-260)