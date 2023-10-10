Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton is currently in the ICU dealing with a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. Retton has been in the hospital for a week now and cannot breathe on her own, via Christine Brennan.

Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” pic.twitter.com/9LnwOJNP1J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 10, 2023

Kelley shared on her IG Stories, “Please consider helping our family out. And most importantly please continue to pray.”

The former gymnast became one of the most famous American Olympians of all time when she won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She became the first U.S. female gymnast to win the Olympic Individual All-Around title after she beat out Romania's Ecaterina Szabo and Simona Pauca for gold.

Mary Lou Retton won the all-around title in dramatic fashion by scoring perfect 10s on both floor and vault in front of the home crowd while donning an American Flag leotard. Her floor was notably difficult as she was one of the first female gymnasts to compete a double layout.

Retton was also the leader of a historic 1984 U.S female gymnastics team which finished with their highest ever medal at the time as a team, winning silver while Romania took gold. Since, Team USA has won the team gold medal at the 1996, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Outside of her all-around gold and team silver, Retton won silver on vault and bronze on uneven bars and floor exercise.

Her performance was also significant as it inspired many American young girls to follow her lead and take up gymnastics. Two decades after her huge Olympic win began the start of an American dynasty when it comes to winning the Olympic individual all-around title. Since 2004, only U.S. gymnasts have won the title at the Olympics with Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Suni Lee all claiming gold in the event.