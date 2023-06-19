The 2023 US Open was an eventful one at Los Angeles Country Club, and Wyndham Clark took home the event. The weekend saw Rickie Fowler returning to contention at a major, after two years of not being in the US Open. Fowler had a heartfelt message for Clark on the final hole, according to Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine.

“Your mom, if she'd been here – she'd have been very proud,” Rickie Fowler said, via Dethier.

Wyndham Clark lost his mother, Lise Clark, to breast cancer in 2013, while he was learning his trade at Oklahoma State University. He no doubt wishes his mother could have been there today, and it is a classy message from Fowler

Rickie Fowler finished tied for fifth at the US Open, and he was in contention for much of the weekend, before falling out of contention in the final round. Many were rooting for him in what would have been an amazing comeback story.

Now that Clark has broken the ice and taken down the first major of his career, it will be interesting to see if he can add any more before his career is over. It will also be intriguing to see if Rickie Fowler can keep up this level of performance. There is no doubt that a ton of golf fans would like to see him continue to compete to win events. For now, Clark will celebrate his major win, and Fowler will look to build off of his performance this weekend. The message from Fowler to Clark is tear-jerking, but shows the respect between the two players.