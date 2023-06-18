Wyndham Clark holds a share of the 54-hole lead with Rickie Fowler heading into Sunday's U.S. Open final round at the Los Angeles Country Club, but he wasn't too happy with having to navigate “twilight golf” as he wrapped up Round 3, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

Clark said his putts on 17 and 18 were hard to read because of the darkness on the course, and he even admitted he felt Fowler's tough miss on 18 was because of the dark. The pairing didn't tee off until 3:40 p.m. PT.

“It's a little ridiculous that we teed off that late,” Clark said. “We played twilight golf. I'm not trying to make an excuse, but it definitely was a challenge. It's kind of tough and it's crazy to think that we're doing that on the last two holes of a major when we could have teed off two hours earlier.”

The good news is this final pairing will tee off at 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, so the darkness shouldn't be an issue as they battle it out in an attempt to win their first major. Of course, there is plenty of competition in the field behind these two, who are 10-under. Rory McIlroy is just one back at 9-under, while Scottie Scheffler is 7-under and Harris English is 6-under. Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson are both 5-under after Schauffele and Fowler made U.S. Open history with first-round 62s.

It should be a fun final round in Los Angeles, and hopefully there will be plenty of drama as the U.S. Open comes to a close.