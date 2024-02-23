The USC Trojans will travel up to the 110 freeway toward the 405 North as they head to Westwood for a showdown with the UCLA Bruins. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a USC-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
USC lost 92-89 at the Galen Center on Saturday to the Colorado Buffaloes. At first, things looked promising as they led 39-33 at halftime. But they allowed Luke O'Brien to hit a dunk with three seconds left in OT to force overtime. Later, Isiach Collier hit a layup with three seconds left to force a second overtime. KJ Simpson gave the Buffaloes the lead with 4:05 left, and the Trojans could not recover.
Boogie Ellis led the Trojans with 30 points while going 10 for 19. Meanwhile, Collier had 25 points and nine assists while going 9 for 19. Kobe Johnson had 14 points. On the flip side, DJ Rodman scored just six points while going 2 for 6. Bronny James also struggled, managing a meager two points off the bench. USC shot 46.6 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Unfortunately, their defense was awful, as they allowed Colorado to shoot 52 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the triples. The Trojans also lost the board battle 42-20. They lost despite forcing 20 turnovers.
UCLA lost 70-69 at home on Sunday to the Utah Utes. Ultimately, they led 69-68 with seven seconds left. But they also allowed Branden Carlson to make a layup with one second left to lose the game. Significantly, Lazar Stefanovic led the way with 19 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 1 for 8 from the triples.
Dylan Andrews had 15 points. Also, Adem Bona struggled with just seven points while shooting 3 for 7 from the floor. Sebastian Mack had just four points. Overall, the Bruins shot 39.7 percent from the field, including 23.8 percent from the triples. They allowed Utah to shoot 42.1 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they allowed the Utes to have 14 assists.
UCLA has gone 36-23 against USC since 1998. Amazingly, they are 21-10 at Paulie Pavilion in that span against the Trojans. USC is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings. Also, they are 3-2 over five games at Paulie Pavilion. UCLA defeated USC 65-50 last month at the Galen Center.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: USC-UCLA Odds
USC: +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +168
UCLA: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -205
Over: 130.5 (-115)
Under: 130.5 (-105)
How to Watch USC vs. UCLA
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
USC comes into this battle with an 11-5 record against the spread. Also, they are 2-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Trojans are also 3-6 against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 2-5 against the spread as the road underdog. The Trojans are also 6-9 against the spread against the Pac-12.
USC comes into this game with a 4-11 Pac-12 record. Now, they will attempt to avenge a bad loss to the Bruins. Ellis is their best player, averaging 16.7 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 42.8 percent from the field, including 41.3 percent from the triples. Collier is averaging 16.2 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 48.5 percent from the floor, including 31.7 percent from the three-point line.
Kobe Johnson is averaging 10.3 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 37.7 percent from the field, including 27.9 percent from the triples. Rodman is averaging just 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting only 40.6 percent from the floor, including 37.8 percent from the triples. James continues to struggle, averaging just 5.7 points per game while shooting only 36.5 percent from the field, including 27.5 percent from the three-point line.
USC will only cover the spread if they can take better shots and control the tempo. Then, they need to play tough defense and force turnovers.
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCLA will come into this showdown with a 12-12-2 mark against the spread. Even more, they are 2-9-2 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Bruins are 4-9 against the spread at Paulie Pavilion. Additionally, they are just 1-9 against the spread as the home favorite. The Bruins are also 9-5-1 against the spread against the Pac-12.
UCLA comes into this game with a 9-6 Pac-12 record. Now, they will face a team they dominated last time out. Mack is hoping to bounce back from a bad game. Ultimately, he is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting just 39.7 percent, including 27.6 percent from the triples. Bona also struggled. Currently, he is generating 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Andrew is averaging 11.4 points per game. However, he is shooting just 37.2 percent from the floor, including 29.8 percent from the three-point line. Stefanovic is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting only 36.8 percent from the hardwood, including only 34.2 percent from the triples.
UCLA will cover the spread if they can find open space and take better shots. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over.
Final USC-UCLA Prediction & Pick
UCLA has struggled to cover at home. Conversely, USC has struggled to cover on the road. UCLA is the better team and will play much better after a loss. Bruins cover.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final USC-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-115)