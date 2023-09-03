LeBron James was a dual sport athlete before the world came to see him as the Los Angeles Lakers star. The King was not just really good at hooping but he was also a First-Team All-State Wide Reciever at St. Vincent-St. Mary. His sons may not have followed his footsteps in playing football for his safety. But, USC basketball star Bronny James outlined that he would do well in the gridiron. He even unveiled what position he would be good at during the Nevada and USC football match.

Bronny James' recovery seems to be going well. The USC basketball freshman was seen rooting for Coach Lincoln Riley's squad against the Wolf Pack. Before any action on the field began, Lebron James' eldest son was asked if he had ever considered playing football and what position he would have played.

“I got a good arm, man!” Bronny James says he’d be a QB if he played football 😅🗣️ (via @USC_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/EA3bXzK3SP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2023

“I would probably play like QB. I have a good arm and can read defenses and stuff,” James said confidently about his game. He would then throw a t-shirt in the stands in proper form to prove his point.

Trying out football may not be too late for Bronny. Many people who start to test out the waters at a later age can still thrive. However, he may need to ensure that his heart condition no longer affects him greatly.

It is good to see Bronny grow to love the community he chose to belong in. Being present to support Caleb Williams and the USC football squad shows a lot of love.