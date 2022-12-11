By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Heisman Trophy winner has yet to be announced, but USC football star Caleb Williams is already getting some wins.

Ahead of the announcement in New York City on Saturday, the four finalists for the award got together and showed off their fits for the night. When asked who, besides themselves, is the best dressed for the occasion, Williams came out as the overwhelming favorite.

Both CJ Stroud and Stetson Bennett gave him their votes, though it’s thanks in large part to the brand he’s wearing.

“Caleb, he’s got the Gucci on,” Stroud said of the wardrobe choice of the USC football star, per Ryan Kartje of Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, Bennett joked that Williams “left that tag on purpose” for them to see he’s wearing Gucci.

Heisman fit check pic.twitter.com/5JDjrNhI6X — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 10, 2022

To be fair, it’s hard to blame CJ Stroud and Stetson Bennett for choosing Caleb Williams as best dressed–or maybe “Best Dress.” After all, he knew he’s going to make a statement with his attire.

For what it’s worth, though, Stroud himself stands out with his color of choice for his suit.

While it’s all fun to choose who has the best attire, however, there will only be one true winner at the end of the day and whatever they wear wouldn’t matter. Williams has been largely considered as the frontrunner for the award, though both Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan have a good chance considering that they have the numbers and moments to back up their claim to the trophy.