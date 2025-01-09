It appears that USC football is making more waves in the transfer portal following a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M to end the year. Head coach Lincoln Riley bolstered the offensive line on Wednesday, picking up former Syracuse center J'Ondre Reed.

Reed, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior announced his commitment to the Trojans in an Instagram post, per Alex Byington of On3 Sports.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” Reed said in the video, “Man, I could be anywhere in the world and I chose to be here at SC.”

Reed started in 12 games at Syracuse last season, and played 815 offensive snaps to help one of the most efficient pass offenses in college football. It's a huge get for Riley's Trojans, as quarterback Jayden Maiava is expected to start in the 2025-26 campaign.

USC football's successful transfer portal move to begin 2025

USC finished the season at 7-6, which was good, but not where Riley believes his program should be at this stage. The Trojans lost several talented assets to the transfer portal, but are feeling confident in what they have on the roster for next year.