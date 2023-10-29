The USC football team and California football team are both known for engaging in shootouts, as is the rest of the Pac-12 Conference. In the conference's final season, both the Trojans and Golden Bears saved the best for last.

A bizarre ruling by the game's referees led to a round of questioning from fans on the evening. Riley made headlines with his comments on local recruiting in the Golden State.

On Saturday, California football lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 49 points — only to watch helplessly as Caleb Williams and the USC football team scored 50.

By the time the dust had settled, Riley had all but run out of superlatives to describe the incredible display of Pac-12 football prowess he had just witnessed.

#USC HC Lincoln Riley in post-game presser: "That was a wild one. …Awesome, awesome comeback. Early in the fourth quarter, I think we were down 11 at that point. We played very spotty all day, and you've got to go summon it." — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 29, 2023

The Trojans got a big day from Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman Trophy winner. Williams has had his fair share of troubles as of late, and his completion percentage was far from stellar on Saturday against the Golden Bears. Williams completed 23-40 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Tahj Washington caught five balls for 102 yards on the night while MarShawn Lloyd ran for 115 yards on 17 carries. Lloyd had two touchdowns of his own on the night.

California football's final total of 527 yards was 30 more than USC football's total, but the ultimate letdown was the final amount of points they scored.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, but was also intercepted by the USC football defense.

Next up for USC football is a date with the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies at home next week.