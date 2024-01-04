Malachi Nelson will take his first visit at Boise State.

The USC football team had one of the best quarterback rooms in the entire country this season as the Trojans had last year's Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, and the top recruit in the 2o23 recruiting class, Malachi Nelson. Now, USC has neither of those players. Williams will be moving on to the NFL, and Nelson's career with the Trojans is over essentially even before it began as he has entered his name in the transfer portal. Now, he is starting to set up some official visits.

“Sources: Quarterback Malachi Nelson, the former No. 1 ESPN overall recruit from 2023, will take an official visit to Boise State in the upcoming days,” Pete Thamel said in a tweet. “Nelson transferred out of USC after one season, and Boise will mark his first official visit.”

While Nelson was the top overall prospect in the 2023 class, he hasn't been getting heavy attention from a lot of big name schools. As the #1 player in his class, he could've gone anywhere out of high school, and he chose to go to USC to be coached by Lincoln Riley, who has a great track record with QBs. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, and now Nelson needs a new home.

We haven't seen Nelson as a starting college QB yet, but there is a reason why he was the top player in his class when he came to USC. He is a terrific QB, and he has all the potential in the world. Whoever ends up landing Nelson will be very happy, and it could end up being Boise State.