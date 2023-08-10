Recruitment season never stops for college football. A lot of diamonds in the rough can be found in the nation despite the number of stars credited with their name. Offers can be quite insane for these individuals when they receive them. This is exactly what Jake Flores felt after he got the call-up from USC football. Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff gave the 2025 recruit a shot and his reaction is priceless.

Being the 25th-best lineman in the nation for one's class is an insane feat already. Jake Flores has been great at the position despite just playing varsity football in high school. He has three stars to his name and can still increase his ranking before his freshman year of college. Although, he may not have to think about that too much after Coach Lincoln Riley offered him a spot at USC football. He unveiled his true feelings upon receiving his 19th offer, via Ricardo Sandoval of Sports Illustrated.

“I talked to Coach Henson and also hopped on FaceTime with Coach Riley, which was awesome too. Coach Henson said he like my explosiveness and game IQ a lot,” he disclosed about his closeness with the Trojans coaching staff. Flores also unveiled his excitement, “As well strong O-line tradition from being developed at JSerra by Coach (Pat) Harlow and including Mason Murphy coming from JSerra too. I can’t wait to continue to build the relationship with Coach Henson and the whole USC program.”

Will USC get an insanely good lineman for 2025 already before his stock skyrockets?