From USC to Utah.

The college football transfer portal continues to churn. One of the biggest names left was USC wide receiver Dorian Singer. Now, he has found a new home and is headed to Utah, per the Utah Football X account.

Singer entered the portal for the second year in a row after spending just one season with the Trojans. He led Arizona and the Pac-12 in receiving in 2022 and joined Caleb Williams' team, but only caught 23 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

The year prior, Singer had 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns, so his numbers took a huge dip, largely due to the crowded wide receiver room in Southern California.

Now, Singer is headed to the Utah football program. The Utes are joining the Big 12 Conference in 2024 along with Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC, so the college football landscape will look much different.

Utah has now landed nine players total in the portal, including four offensive players: Tighe end Carsen Ryan, receiver Taeshaun Lyons, running back Anthony Woods, and now Singer. The Utes will be a top team in the Big 12 in 2024, and the addition of Singer helps.

The Utah football program also will have Cam Rising for one more year as he announced his decision to return after dealing with his injury recovery all season long. So, Singer goes from catching passes from Caleb Williams to catching passes from Cam Rising, and he should be one of the top options for the Utah offense in 2024.