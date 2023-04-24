Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Caleb Williams still under center, USC is gearing up for a run at a National Championship. Lincoln Riley and USC got a major boost with a former Georgia four-star recruit.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander has transferred to USC, via Max Olson and Seth Emerson of The Athletic. Alexander spent one year with Georgia, appearing in 12 games. He racked up nine tackles, three for a loss, two sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Alexander came to the Bulldogs with plenty of hype. He was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. The defensive tackle chose Georgia over Texas A&M in his original recruiting phase. Alongside both schools, Alexander also had offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Once he entered the transfer portal, Alexander was once again a highly sought after player. Prior to his USC commitment, Alexander was ranked as the best player still available in the transfer portal, via The Athletic. Now, the Trojans have added a fierce pass rusher on their defensive line.

USC was in need of a bit of a jolt defensively. The Trojans stumbled to the 106th ranked defense in the country last season, allowing 423.9 yards per game. Their scoring defense ranked 94th, allowing just over 29 points per game.

Bear Alexander will certainly give USC a spark. The once highly touted recruit performed well when given an opportunity at Georgia. Now with the Trojans, he’ll look to continue developing as a dominant pass rusher. If USC is looking to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, a player like Alexander will certainly help their defense lead the way.