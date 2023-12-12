Lincoln Riley's USC football program has to deal with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in landing South Carolina's Mario Anderson.

Lincoln Riley is looking to stock up on some weapons after some names hit the NCAA transfer portal. The USC football program might just land a new running back from the South Carolina football squad. He goes by the name of Mario Anderson. But, the Trojans may want to hold their horses first because Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners and Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers are coming for their prized transfer.

Mario Anderson has unveiled that the USC football program is one of the schools that he plans to land on, per Pete Nakos of On 3 Sports. However, Lincoln Riley needs to start his heavy pursuit of the South Carolina running back. He has company as Brent Venable and the Oklahoma football squad along with Memphis also have equal chances of landing him.

The Trojans can use Anderson's help to create instant offense on all facets of the field. If the USC football program does land him, they get a running back that could serve as a spark plug for when air attacks are not working. His stint with South Carolina proved that he is capable of some Christian McCaffrey-like things. This got him 707 rushing yards on just 143 carries.

More than that, he can also finish in the end zone when necessary. His ability to power through the line of scrimmage allows him to divide defensive squads, unlike most running backs in the NCAA Transfer portal. Will the USC football squad have a new running back in their hands come next fall?