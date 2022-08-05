USC football snags ex-Big 12 executive for ‘high-ranking role’

Another big name is leaving the Big 12, but this time it’s a person, not a program. Ed Stewart, former top executive for the Big 12, is leaving the conference for USC football, who is hiring him for a ‘high-ranking role.’ ESPN has the details.

“Ed Stewart, one of the top officials in the Big 12, is leaving for a new job at USC, according to ESPN sources.

Stewart, the Big 12’s executive associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director. His job duties will include oversight of USC’s football program, according to sources.”

A former executive associate commissioner for the Big 12, Ed Stewart will be joining USC football as an executive senior associate athletic director.

The role will reportedly have Stewart overseeing USC’s football program, among other duties. The former Nebraska linebacker will be missed at the Big 12. He has been the lead executive for the conference since the 2006 season, coming face-to-face with conference realignment during his tenure.

It’s that experience that apparently made him an attractive candidate for USC football, who will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. Stewart is also familiar with former Oklahoma coach and new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley. The two worked together for five years with the Sooners.

Now, Stewart and Riley will try to get USC football back on the map. And new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack will be tasked with finding someone to fill Stewart’s role.

Sweeping changes continue to affect every school- and conference- in the nation.